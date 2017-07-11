 »   »   » Beyhadh SPOILER: Shocking Twist! Maya Goes Bald; Arjun & Saanjh To Get Engaged!

The makers of Sony's popular show, Beyhadh are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences engaged to the show. We had recently reported how Maya (Jennifer Winget) traps Arjun and Saanjh to take revenge on them.

Now, Maya's bald pictures are doing the rounds on internet. Read on to know the shocking twist in the story...

Jennifer Winget’s Bald Look Jennifer Winget has already shot for an episode at Mumbai's Kanheri caves. The actress apparently, shot for the promo recently, in both current and new looks. (Image source: Instagram) Beyhadh New Promo With Maya’s Bald Look According to the latest reports, the leap episode will show Maya's dead picture in one frame, while in another frame, Maya will be shown shaving her head in an Ashram. Maya Saved By Sadhus According to the latest spoiler, Maya will be saved by ‘sadhus'. She is being healed in an ‘ashram'. Maya recalls her past and is shattered that her husband tried to kill her. Maya Vows To Take Revenge The ashram also has kids that remind Maya of her lost child. Maya vows to take revenge on her unfaithful husband, Arjun by getting her head shaved. Spoiler 1: Maya Transfers Her Property To Arjun There are also spoilers that suggest that Maya would transfer her property to Arjun. When Arjun gets to know that he is the new owner of Maya property, he gets shocked! Spoiler 2: Arjun Decides To Marry Saanjh Also, there are reports that Arjun decides to marry Saanjh, as she he feels that her reputation was spoiler because of him! Saanjh Agrees To Marry Arjun! Initially, Saanjh refuses to accept Arjun, but later agrees. It has to be recalled that in the court, the prosecution makes cheap allegations about Arjun and Saanjh having an affair. Spoiler 3: Arjun & Saanjh Engagement Will Be Halted By Maya! Arjun decides to get engaged to Saanjh, but will be shocked with Maya's entry! Post her entry, the show will take a leap again! Maya will be seen in totally different avatar (bald look).

It will be interesting to know how Maya plans to take revenge from Arjun and Saanjh. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

