 »   »   » Bharti & Harsh To Join Kapil’s Show; Krushna, Ali, Sudesh & Others Start Shooting For The New Show

We had recently reported about Krushna Abhishek's new show, 'The Drama Company'. The show will be aired before The Kapil Sharma Show, on Sony TV.

While Krushna's show will have The Kapil Sharma Show's former cast - Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra, along with Sunil Pal and Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty; Bharti Singh and her fiancé Harsh Limbachiya will join The Kapil Sharma Show!

Yes, you read it right! Bharti, who was paired with Krushna for a few comedy shows and events, will now be seen with Krushna's rival Kapil!

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Bharti will start shooting for Kapil's show from today. Her fiancé Harsh Limbachiyaa has been roped in to write the script for her."

A few members from TKSS had parted ways after Kapil and Sunil's ugly mid-air fight. While Sunil will be seen doing guest appearances on Krushna's show, Chandan Prabhakar decided to forgive Kapil and was back on TKSS!

Meanwhile, the cast of Krushna's show - Sudesh Lehri, Ali Asgar and Mithun had started shooting for their new show, The Drama Company (TDC). Krushna and Sudesh had shared a few pictures as well.

Sharing a picture snapped with Ali, Krushna wrote, "With one of my fav Ali bhai 😊on our first promo shoot. What a lovely team it's wonderful to meet all after so long 😊."

He posted a picture with Mithun da and wrote, "With dada the superstar so happy dada joined our drama company. So nervous n excited 😊."

We are sure there will a tough competition among Kapil and Krushna for TRPs, although both the shows will be aired on the same channel!