 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Makes A Grand Entry, Steals The Show & Leaves Everyone In Splits

It is known to everyone that Sony TV's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been grabbing the headlines ever since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's ugly spat!

Recently, TKSS was in news for the announcement of the two major entries - Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar (re-entry). The latest episode had seen grand entry of Bharti Singh and we must say that she stole the limelight from other members of TKSS. Read on...

Bharti’s Entry Bharti enters the stage by dancing to the tunes of ‘dhol'! Sidhu reveals as to how ‘shandaar' was the show before her entry and now with her entry, the show became ‘shandaar' and ‘vazandaar'! Bharti As Babli On the show, Bharti portrayed herself as a woman from West Delhi's Karol Bagh, Babli. She was seen dressed in an ethnic pink dress and her hair was tied up in a bun! Babli Is Sarla’s Far Relative! Babli meets Sarla (Sumona Chakravati) and reveals to her that she is Sarla's mother's cousin! Babli gets a call from someone back in Karol Bagh and asks her to fix up a married girl for a guy! Babli & Sarla Sarla objects to this, while Babli tells Sarla that she can also fix her marriage. This scares Sarla, who calls Kapil on stage. She tells Babli that she has chosen Kapil for herself! Bharti Leaves Everyone In Splits Babli starts teasing Sarla by revealing her childhood stories. Bharti's reactions leave the audiences and Navjot Singh Sidhu in splits! Sidhu Bharti doesn't even spare Sidhu pajji! She tells that Sidhu is her ‘Babu' and reveals to the audiences as to how he saw Bharti's hand and joined the Congress. Babli & Chandu Chandu (Chandan Prabhakar) is seen on stage who asks Bharti about her identity! He mocks her size, while Babli gives a befitting reply! He later reveals that he has a crush on Sarla and wants Babli's help! Balbli is impressed with Chandu (as he calls her Babli) and promises to help him but he has to serve her tea in turn! Babli & Bumper Bumper enters the stage and both Babli and Bumper start fighting! Since Babli's work is to fix people's marriages, Bumper asks her to fix her marriage as well! Babli teases Bumper that she has seen a penguin for her, and the later teases Babli that she (Bumper) has chosen an auto for her! Babli & Kapu Kapil stops their fight and asks Sarla to take Babli as their guests are arriving. Babli is impressed with Kapu and wants to fix his marriage, but Sarla stops Babli and tells her that she is waiting to marry him! Babli Teases Sarla Babli is seen teasing Sarla that she doesn't want to spoil Kapil's life by getting him married to her! Bumper is seen clapping for Babli's words in his signature style! Bharti As Lalli Bharti is also seen as Lalli (school girl) on the show. When Kapil asks about her identity, she suddenly starts revealing about her likes and dislikes. She reveals to him that she is his neighbour and asks him to give her all that she likes, when she visits his house! Lalli With TKSS’ Guests Lalli gets confused with Irfan Khan and Irfan Pathan. She is also seen cracking a few jokes and leaves the guests and audiences in splits!

It has to be recalled that earlier there were reports that Bharti refused to shoot with Kapil Sharma. It was said that she was unhappy with her entry scene! But later she confirmed that she was shooting for TKSS by sharing a picture of herself and Kapil.

Bharti wrote, "Who says I'm not shooting for "the Kapil Sharma Show"?!?! #NewBeginning #BhartionTKSS #TKSS #SonyTV @kapilsharma😘😘😘😘."

Well, we must say that with Bharti and Chandan's entry, the show has got the lost charm. It has to be seen whether The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on top 5 slot after Bharti's grand entry and Chandan's re-entry!