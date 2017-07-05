 »   »   » Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Nitibha Kaul Parties With Shahrukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan (PICS)

Nitibha Kaul entered the Bigg Boss 10 house as a commoner, but after coming out, she is basking in the success! After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Nitibha got busy with a few photoshoots and travelling.

Recently, Nitibha grabbed headlines as she walked as a showstopper for the first time in a fashion show. She has been performing gigs, and also busy shooting for a new show.

Nitibha was recently spotted partying with Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in Delhi and their picture is going viral on social media.

Apparently, Nitibha was spotted chilling with Suhana in Delhi, at a club, where she was partying with her friends. She shared a picture of the gang and wrote, "Monday Night with @khushboobawa @ahujaraghav suhana khan."

Nitibha kaul with @khushboobawa , @ahujaraghav and suhana khan #nitibha #nitibhakaul #biggboss #biggboss10 #biggboss11 @nitibhakaul A post shared by Priyank Shah (@ipriyankshah) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Nitibha is active on social media. She is currently hosting a YouTube show. On the show, she gives some daily life hacks to her fans. She will also be seen hosting a dating reality show 'A Date To Remember' along with her Bigg Boss 10 inmate Manu Punjabi on MTV.