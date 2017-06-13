 »   »   » Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gujjar Celebrates Birthday With Lopa, Nia, Rithvik, Karan & Others

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gujjar celebrated his birthday today (June 13). Manveer is indeed lucky as he had a blast on his birthday in Spain with his Khatron Ke Khiladis - Nia Sharma, Lopamudra Raut, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and others.

Manveer shared a few pictures from his birthday celebration and thanked everyone by tagging them on his social networking account.

Manveer wrote, "#NoCaptionNeeded ... Millions of Thanks frm bottom of mah Heart ❤️ @ravidubey2312 @rithvik_d @niasharma90 @imkaranwahi @lopamudraraut @monicadogra @geetaphogat @gunikasaini @vanita_parihar @babbarjasmine @nimishdidwania and missing u @shibanidandekar ....love u allll."

Manveer Gujjar impressed the Bigg Boss viewers and created a history, as he became the first commoner to win the Bigg Boss. He got into controversy over his marriage and link-up with his inmate Nitibha Kaul.

Currently, he is contesting in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Another Bigg Boss inmate Lopamudra will also be seen competing with him again, on the stunt reality show.

The shooting of the show KKK 8 had already begun. According to the latest reports, the two contestants - Shiny Doshi and Shibani Dandekar have already been eliminated.

We wish Manveer, a very happy birthday.