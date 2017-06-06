 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Invites The Commoners Again; Registration Open Online!

Bigg Boss created a history by opening the doors for the commoners last year. This year too, the makers have decided to welcome the commoners on the reality show.

Colors CEO, Raj Nayak shared the video and wrote, "Here we go all @BiggBoss fans. Auditions open for #Biggboss season 11 with @BeingSalmanKhan Presented by @iamappyfizz ! @nadiachauhan."

In the video, the narration goes like this - "Bigg Boss dohasar solah main, India walon ne machaya tehelka yesa, duniya reh gayi dang. Ab ek baar phir khol rahe hai Bigg Boss ke ghar ke dwaar. Tho Indiawalon, entry ke liye ho jayiye tayaar." Salman also announces, "Banjayi hissa, Bigg Boss season 11 ka."

To register for Bigg Boss 11, download Voot app and upload your video. So, what are you waiting for? Register soon!

Indeed Indiawale had created a sensation. The commoner, Manveer Gujjar was the winner of Bigg Boss 10. A few of them (commoners) went on to impress the fans and are even now making headlines (Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi). A few others like Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami created havoc inside the house and are in the news for wrong reasons (especially Om Swami).

All we can hope is we do not get to see people like Om Swami or Priyanka Jagga again on the show. We hope the makers crosscheck their background properly before getting them on board!

Are you happy with the commoners' entry once again on the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.