 »   »   » Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Priya Malik Posts ‘Freetheni**le’ Photo; Gets Slut-shamed!

Priya Malik is very active on social media. She is often seen sharing bold posts on social media. The actress, who was known for her antics on Bigg Boss 9, is trolled on social media for sharing another bold topic!

The TV presenter and former Bigg Boss contestant was slut-shamed and trolled on social media after sharing a 'Freetheni**le' photo. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Either #freetheni**le for women or ban the ni**le show of men. There are no two ways about it. #GenderEquality. Pic credit @josephradhik; T-shirt @freetheni**le."

Priya got support from around the internet, but was trolled as well. She has been responding to many trolls! Priya is seen on Savitri Devi Hospital and College. A person tweeted, "Nice way to get sum publicity for ur new show!!"

For this, the actress replied, "I raise to you 30th August 2016 when my "new show" didn't exist but I still talked about it. #DoYourHomework."

Priya tweeted said, "The #FreeTheNi**le campaign is just the tip of the gender inequality iceberg. Pun intended."

She latest post read, "Him: Hey, aren't you scared to talk about sensitive and taboo topics so publicly? Me: Imagine if everyone was."