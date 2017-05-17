 »   »   » WATCH Video! Bigg Boss Couple Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Look Lovely In The Music Video ‘Hello

Bigg Boss couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have teamed up for a music video titled 'Hello', which they call as the 'Love Anthem Of The Year'.

Yuvika and Prince have made their debut as singers in this video. The couple look adorable in the video and it is a must watch! Click on the image to watch the video...

Talking about the video, Prince was quoted by Daily Bhaskar as saying, "We have been shooting from last four month in Georgia. It's a cute love story of mine."

He added, "I made it with a friend and whoever has heard it, says it's catchy. We are also doing one more song together but we cannot reveal now. It gives us many good memories like singing and dancing on streets."

While Prince has been expressing his love openly, Yuvika is taking time to accept it. Prince says, "I've been dating her in my head since a long time. I added the female portion to this song so she could sing it with me."

"I've loved her since Big Boss and initially thought it was one-sided till she explained that she needs time. I've told her that whenever she is ready, we'll take the relationship forward."

Yuvika says that she enjoys Prince's company. "He always has been true about his feelings and is genuinely a nice guy. But any girl will take time to think about it before committing," added the actress.

Prince and Yuvika met each other on Bigg Boss 9. Prince had expressed his feelings for Yuvika in the initial weeks in the Bigg Boss house. He also had proposed Yuvika on the reality show.