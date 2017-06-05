 »   »   » Bipasha Basu Likes Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Winget’s Video; Unlikes It After Being Trolled!

Recently, Jennifer Winget celebrated her birthday with Beyhadh co-actors, media and fans. The actress shared a video on her social networking account thanking her fans for their wonderful wishes.

She wrote, "A BIG THANK YOU FOR A BIRTHDAY THAT's TOTALLY TRENDING! Here's how you could be my wingman and take this birthday beyond! #WingitWithWingetin." Surprisingly, the video was liked by none other than her ex-husband's current wife, Bipasha Basu! Read on...

Bips Likes Jennifer’s Video Bipasha and Jennifer have neither been seen together nor have they spoken about each other. Looks like Jennifer's words of gratitude impressed Bipasha and she liked the video. But, this didn't go well with Jennifer's fans. Bips Unlikes The Video After Getting Trolled Bipasha was trolled by Jennifer fans on social media. They called her ‘insecure' and even a ‘stalker'. This definitely must have not gone well with Bips, which led her to ‘unliked' the video! While there were a few of them supported Bips by saying, ‘she's trying to bury the hatchet and to respect it'! Here Are Some Trolls That Were Found On Twitter: Radhika_637 Bips liked it omg but one thing i get to know from this and that is that bipasha actually loves karan kutta otherwise why would she stalk jen i cant umderstand how cn anyone love him poor bips is taking the pains for that looserwhile he is busy in his own world like nothing happened. Tweeples Troll Bips Inspire.bollywood: @bipashabasu seriously. You are stalkin her. Ughhjh.



confused_soul07: Bipasha has liked the post ? 😂😂😂



Raunak‏: Bipasha ko koi aur kaam nehi haine isliye stalking our jenni's post 😂😂 Saniamirza2017 @shivanijen @payalsinghania_ @radhika_637 well well well bips has unliked the post now! 😂 Gosh what an attention seeker this woman is !!! Nitya & EfA Nithya: @rhea__JW: LOL she's stalking Jen for how-to-be-successful mantra secret 😂😂😂



__EfA_💫‏: How dare she to stalk jenn!! Rubbish 😡😡 Krushi jain Sachi like think practically y will bips do this! MAYBE ksg was checking what jen did on her birthday and Bhool se like ho gaya😂. Shreya Mukherjea‏ "I think she got surprised seeing that Jenny is so famous and she trended in first position while her monkey is a flop 😂"

It has to be recalled that Qubool Hai actor Karan Singh Grover got married to Jennifer in 2012. But the couple got divorced in 2014. Apparently, Karan's closeness with Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu was the reason behind their separation.

Initially, their affair was assumed to be a publicity stunt, as Karan was all set to enter Bollywood with Alone, alongside Bips. Since they were often spotted holidaying together, their affair was confirmed!

Karan married Bipasha on April 30, 2016. They are often in news for their PDA!

When Jennifer was asked about her marriage and separation, she told a leading daily, "It was an experience, and an amazing roller-coaster ride. There were some happy and sad moments. But I know that I gave my 500% [to my marriage], and no one can point a finger at me. I don't regret a single day of my life. But, s**t happens. I don't feel bitter or hold any grudges. I am in a happy space. People might think otherwise, but that's not the case."

When Jennifer was asked about Bips and KSG's marriage, she had said, "I wish them good luck, and a happy married life. I think they make an amazing couple. Marriage is a beautiful thing if two people work on it and want to be together. May God bless them. I feel love is an amazing thing, and if you can feel it for someone, it is great."

Bipasha is KSG's third wife. Before Jennifer and Bips, KSG was married to television actress Shraddha Nigam.