 »   »   » BREAKING! Kapil Sharma Admitted To Hospital!

Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma has been admitted to hospital due to low blood pressure. Apparently, the actor complained of uneasiness, while shooting for an upcoming episode for The Kapil Sharma Show. He was shooting for an integration episode.

Kapil has been taken to a hospital in Andheri. A source close to the actor was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Kapil was admitted to a hospital in Andheri at 4 pm today after he complained of uneasiness. It is a blood pressure related problem. It is a result of back-to-back shooting."

Kapil's fans need not worry as it is said that actor is recovering and his condition is stable. But, he is yet to be discharged.

We recently reported that the actor will be receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Acadamy Award for the second time. The award is given to the celebrities for their 'outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema and TV'.

Last time, he attended the event way too late and had to recieve the award from a stage co-ordinator. This time, he had promised the organisers that he will be on this.

The award ceremony will be held tomorrow. But, going by Kapil's health condition, it is doubtful if he will attend the event or not!

Kapil was in news for his fight with Sunil Grover. The mid-air fight became so controversial that many actors from The Kapil Sharma Show (Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabakar and Sugandha Mishra) quit the show. The show also grabbed headlines as the ratings fell drastically and it was even said that the makers had given ultimatum to Kapil to mend his ways and improve the ratings of the show!