 »   »   » BREAKING! Kapil Sharma Admitted To Hospital!

Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma has been admitted to hospital due to low blood pressure.

Apparently, the actor complained of uneasiness, while shooting for an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was rushed to a hospital in Andheri. Read on ....

Kapil Was To Shoot With Paresh Rawal Apparently, Kapil was supposed to shoot with Paresh Rawal for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Paresh Rawal was on TKSS to promote his upcoming film Guest In London. The Shoot Was Cancelled But after reaching the sets, Kapil complained of uneasiness. The shooting was cancelled and the actor was rushed to the hospital in Andheri. The Actor Was Rushed To Hospital After check up, the doctors asked him to get admitted. Kapil's co-actor Kiku Sharda confirmed the news. Kiku Sharda He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, Kapil was feeling uneasy so he was taken to the hospital and was admitted. But there's nothing to worry. He is fine now." Low BP Due To Back-to-back Shooting A source close to the actor was quoted by Indian Express saying, "Kapil was admitted to a hospital in Andheri at 4 pm today after he complained of uneasiness. It is a blood pressure related problem. It is a result of back-to-back shooting." Will Kapil Attend Dadasaheb Phalke Acadamy Award Ceremony? Kapil Sharma was to attend Dadasaheb Phalke Acadamy Award ceremony that will be held tomorrow (June 1). But, going by Kapil's health condition, it is doubtful whether he will attend the event or not!

Kapil's fans need not worry as the actor is recovering and his condition is stable. But, he is yet to be discharged.

We recently reported that the actor will be receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Acadamy Award for the second time. The award is given to the celebrities for their 'outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema and TV'.

Last time, he attended the event way too late and had to recieve the award from a stage co-ordinator. This time, he had promised the organisers that he will be on time.

Kapil was in news recently for wrong reasons because of his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. The fight became so controversial that it became the matter of discussion and Kapil was under media scanner for a long time.

It has to be recalled that post the fight actors - Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabakar and Sugandha Mishra had quit The Kapil Sharma Show. The show had grabbed headlines as the ratings dropped down drastically. It was even said that the makers had given ultimatum to Kapil to mend his ways and improve the ratings of the show!

There were also rumours that The Kapil Sharma Show might shut shop due to low TRPs. Recently, there were also reports that the show got an extension, as the show has shown improvement recently. Also, another reason for the show's extension is said to be another show Dus Ka Dum's delay!