 »   »   » Dil Se Dil Tak SPOILER: Aman Misunderstands Parth; Kidnaps Teni!

In Dil Se Dil Tak, Aman entry in Teni's life has brought confusion. The family members decide to get Aman and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) married.

Aman is madly in love with Teni, but Teni is confused. Parth tries to clarify her confusion and asks her to decide on her own. He tells her that Aman might be shattered and not accept her if he gets to know that she is pregnant.

But, Teni feels that if Aman loves her truly, he will accept her even after knowing the truth. She tries to tell him the truth but fails.

Again Teni tries to tell Aman about her surrogacy by taking him on a drive. As we revealed earlier, Teni meets with an accident. Aman informs Parth, who is shocked. He rushes to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the doctor scolds Aman for not taking care of Teni, and tells about her pregnancy. Aman is shocked.

Aman goes to meet Teni, but he seen Parth and Teni closer. He recalls how he saw Parth and Teni closer before as well, and gets unset. He misunderstands Parth, and thinks Parth is father of Teni's unborn baby!

Aman thinks Parth is betraying Shorvari. Unaware of the truth, he takes an extreme step of kidnapping Teni. Because he loves Teni, and feels Parth has cheated her, he decides to get the baby aborted!

Will Teni tell the truth to Aman now at least? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates...