 »   »   » Dil Se Dil Tak Spoiler: Oops! Teni Meets With An Accident; Aman Gets To Know Teni’s Truth!

The makers of Dil Se Dil Tak are keeping the
audiences hooked to the show with the latest twist. The makers have
introduced a new character, Aman.
Aman has entered Teni's (Jasmin Bhasin) life and this would bring
interesting turn after he gets to know about Teni's surrogacy
truth. As it is known Parth's family is all set to get Aman and
Teni married.
The pandit gives them the marriage date and the family is
shocked to know that they have only 20 days to prepare for the
wedding. Because the 'shubh muhurat' of marriage is only after 20
days, if they miss this date, Teni will have to marry after 5
years!
Parth, Shorvari and Teni are shocked as Aman do not know about
surrogacy. After discussion with Parth and Shorvari, Teni decides
to tell the truth to Aman.
But, Teni fears that her love, Aman would not accept the truth.
She also feels that Aman might reveal Parth and Shorvari's secret
to the family members. So she decides not to tell him the
truth.
But, in the upcoming episode, Teni meets with an accident and
she will be admitted to the hospital. Parth rushes to the hospital
to see Teni.
On the other hand, Aman gets to know from the doctor that Teni
is pregnant!
Will Aman tell Parth, Teni and Shorvari's secret to Dadaji? OR
will he accept his love Teni even after knowing the truth?
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the
show...
