 »   »   » Dil Se Dil Tak Spoiler: Oops! Teni Meets With An Accident; Aman Gets To Know Teni’s Truth!

The makers of Dil Se Dil Tak are keeping the audiences hooked to the show with the latest twist. The makers have introduced a new character, Aman.

Aman has entered Teni's (Jasmin Bhasin) life and this would bring interesting turn after he gets to know about Teni's surrogacy truth. As it is known Parth's family is all set to get Aman and Teni married.

The pandit gives them the marriage date and the family is shocked to know that they have only 20 days to prepare for the wedding. Because the 'shubh muhurat' of marriage is only after 20 days, if they miss this date, Teni will have to marry after 5 years!

Parth, Shorvari and Teni are shocked as Aman do not know about surrogacy. After discussion with Parth and Shorvari, Teni decides to tell the truth to Aman.

But, Teni fears that her love, Aman would not accept the truth. She also feels that Aman might reveal Parth and Shorvari's secret to the family members. So she decides not to tell him the truth.

But, in the upcoming episode, Teni meets with an accident and she will be admitted to the hospital. Parth rushes to the hospital to see Teni.

On the other hand, Aman gets to know from the doctor that Teni is pregnant!

Will Aman tell Parth, Teni and Shorvari's secret to Dadaji? OR will he accept his love Teni even after knowing the truth?

