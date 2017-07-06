 »   »   » Oh No! Dil Se Dil Tak To Go Off Air!

Colors' popular show Dil Se Dil Tak has been grabbing headlines for wrong reasons. The lead actor of the show Siddharth Shukla was linked with his co-actresses - Rashmi Desai and Jasmin. Later, there were rumours of Siddharth's tantrums.

Now, there are speculations that the show might go off air. According to report, the channel is planning to pull off the show within two months!

But, Siddharth is unaware of any such development. He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "We have not heard about any such development as of now."

The show when started off was expected to fare well on the TRP charts, but it disappointed. May be this is the reason why the makers and the channel are planning to shut the shop!

Dil Se Dil Tak story deals with surrogate motherhood. Apparently, the show is loosely based on Salman Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Rashmi (Shorvari) and Siddharth (Parth) play a Bengali couple on the show. They are happily married and are head over heels in love with each other. But, their fate changes as Shorvari suffers a miscarriage and they will get to know that she will not be able to conceive!

And that's how surrogate mother enters the show. The couple will sort help from Jasmine, who plays a Gujarati girl, Teni!