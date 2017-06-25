 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi Shares Bidaai Video; Vivek Dahiya Expresses His Love For Wife Through Love Letter!

Love is in the air for the television's popular couple and Nach Baliye 8 winner - Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya.

Just before Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale, Vivek Dahiya shared wrote a beautiful letter to the love of his life, Divyanka. The actress also got nostalgic and shared 'bidaai' video. Read on...

Divyanka Shared ‘Bidaai’ Video Sharing the video, Divyanka wrote, "Viv, you remember this day? It was raining heavily like today. I wanted my Bidai from home...but we couldn't reach there due to rains and floods." Divyanka’s Unique ‘Bidaai’“That lead to this awkward airport Bidai. It was unique and filmy! No one cried that day. Generally a sad affair turned out to be funny and joyous!” "That lead to this awkward airport Bidai. It was unique and filmy! No one cried that day. Generally a sad affair turned out to be funny and joyous!" Divyanka Writes... "Things don't always happen the way you plan and imagine but life writes a more beautiful story for you than you can. Best chapters are written on you when you don't resist the change and go with the flow!" Romance In Air! Divyanka concluded, "#GettingNostalgic #RomanceInAir... Falling in love with you again @vivekdahiya." Vivek’s Love Letter For Divyanka On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya had written a long letter for wife Divyanka. Sharing the letter, Vivek wrote, "Sometimes you fall short of words and then there are times when one can write a never ending essay." Vivek Writes… "This time I've tried to express the journey of the last one year and especially last four months through this letter Div. And sharing this with you all who have been with us in this journey! #Gratitude #DearWife." Divyanka Impressed With Vivek’s Sweet Gesture Divyanka was impressed with Vivek's sweet gesture. She shared Vivek's letter and wrote, "Whatever the result might be tonight... This is an award I've already got! You!" Divyanka Calls Vivek A Complete Man! "A man who can express, who wears his heart on his sleeve, unafraid of what others would think because for him all that matters is making someone feel special, protected and loved.... He is the one who's worthy of being called a 'Complete Man'." DiVek’s Fairytale Romance "Every woman deserves a man like You! Every man must love his woman like You! ♥️ Thanks for making me a part of this Fairy tale Romance! ♥️" ‘I Love You Pati!’ "I love you Pati! Now and forever! (PS... Now I know, why you were upset after you read this letter to me on stage... Its because you missed reading the first page." Divyanka Was Teary-Eyed Reading Vivek’s Letter! "Good, you missed reading it! Half of it made me teary eyed... If you read out the entire letter, all the romantics worldwide would have cried.) @vivekdahiya."

Divyanka and Vivek entered the wedlock on 8th July, in Bhopal. The couple had also arranged for two reception parties - one in Chandigarh for their family members and the other one in Mumbai for their industry friends.

The couple was more than happy to bag the Nach Baliye 8 trophy. DiVek also bagged a huge amount (Rs 35 Lakhs) as a cash prize. Divyanka was also surprised and happy to win Rs 10 Lakhs jewellery. An elated Vivek said that this was the best gift as they are all set to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

According to the reports, DiVek will be celebrating their first anniversary in Europe.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Vivek has been throwing lot of surprises for Divyanka in the last one year - from Goa for Valentines Day to bicycle rides for her birthday."

"And this time around too Vivek wants to keep the exact destination a surprise and hence while Divyanka knows that they are travelling to Europe, exactly where remains a surprise."

Well, we must say that Nach Baliye 8 win is a perfect anniversary gift from DiVek fans. What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...