 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi’s Biography On The Cards!

Divyanka Tripathi is no doubt one of the most popular celebrities in television industry. The actress has a huge fan base and now we hear that one of her fans will be penning the actress' biography!

Apparently, Divyanka revealed on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 that a biography on her is being written by one of her fans. She also mentioned that it is because of the fans that her fate changed - she married Vivek Dahiya!

(Image Source: Instagram)

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "After her performance, Divyanka talked about her love story. She said that when she and Vivek had just joined, two of her fan girls had made a page on them much before she had thought of him as her partner."

The source further added, "She said that after seeing the page and their pictures together, she started thinking about him as her partner. She called the two girls on stage and thanked them saying her life has changed."

"She also revealed that one of them is writing a biography on her and already met Divyanka's mother in Bhopal and sister in Bengaluru. The actress also feeds them with information and gives them access to places she goes," concluded the source.

It has to be recalled that in her wedding video (Rang Dey) as well as on Nach Baliye promo, the actress had revealed how she and Vivek got closer because of their fans. Many must be aware that Divyanka and Vivek are nicknamed as DiVek and they have a fan page as well (which is apparently created by the two fan girls)!

Well, a biography on Divyanka Tripathi, sounds good. We are waiting for it! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...