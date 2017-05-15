 »   »   » #MothersDay: Divyanka, Hina, Namik & Other TV Actors Share Super Cute Pictures With Their Moms

Like every other special day, Television actors celebrated Mother's Day with great enthusiasm. They took to social media to express their heartfelt gratitude to their mothers by sharing super cute pictures.

Have a look...





Divyanka Tripathi Divyanka shared the picture snapped with her mother and mother-in-law, and wrote, "You shape me, you mould me, you make me what I am. Love you mommies ! #HappyMothersDay" Vivek Dahiya Vivek Dahiya shared this picture and wrote, "Thanks for understanding everything I said and I dint. Love you mom 😘 #MothersDay." Hina Khan Hina Khan, who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, took to social media to wish her mother. She shared this picture and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day mommy😍." Nia Sharma Nia Sharma, who will also be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, wrote,"#mothersdayweekend ❤️❤️❤️ reunion.! Daddy yankee is back😃" Namik Paul Namik took to social media to wish his fans. He wrote, "Mom and her two 'Anmol Ratans' wishing you all a very Happy Mother's Day ❤️😊." Shweta Tiwari "Happy Mother's Day mummy... Thank you for being so patient, so kind, and so extraordinarily supportive. I wouldn't be even half of the human,half of the mother, that I am today without your guidance. Procuring the name that I did would be impossible if it wasn't for you. It was because I knew for certain that you are my intransigent support system. I will always be enormously grateful. Love you mummy❤️" Ruhanika Dhawan "Happy Mother's Day to these very beautiful women @anitahassanandani @divyankatripathidahiya Thank you for always being there teaching and guiding Ruhaanika always. ❤️❤️❤️" Rohan Mehra "Words can't express how much I love you and what an incredible mother you are.So lucky to have you!!! #happymothersday ❤️" Karan Mehra "Happy #MothersDay to the mother-to-be and my mother, much love to both for all that you have done for me, your love is inexhaustible!" Rashmi Desai "Its not today but everyday to celebrate #MothersDay

Im blessed having a strong independent mother who has always shown me my roots and kept me grounded been the best support system i could ever ask for and also the best fighting partner i could ever imagine off🤣😇👅 My 2nd ma is my bhabi who has only and only showered me with her blessings and endless love and support treats me just like her little child!" "Blessed and haww having these mothers in my life😍❤ #Love #Laughter #Joy #Family #HappyMothersDay to my and all the super moms in this world!!" Piyush Sahdev "Happy Mother's day Mumma 😘😘😘 miss u every moment of my life..." Drashti Dhami Drashti Dhami shared this picture and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day ❤" Nitibha Kaul "My lifeline. Without her- I'd be nothing, with her I can be everything #happymothersday #mommabestrong #bestfriend #loveoflife #mom #motherslove #unconditional #strength." Monalisa '"HAPPY MOTHERS DAY".... She is the most beautiful lady of my life....and the best MAA... My stress taker, my supporter.... made me everything what i am today.... Always took away all the tension away from me in a second... And only think about my happiness...wherever i be.... Love u lot lot MAA .... #happymothersday #love #you #lot.' Ankita Lokhande "Tu hai toh main hu ❤❤❤❤❤❤thankyou maaaaaaa for everything 💋#aai #maa."

Woh Apna Sa actress Disha Parmar was quoted by IANS as saying, "The pure love that a mother has for her children is just beautiful and special. There are no words that can describe the importance of a mother in our lives. A mother is our friend, philosopher and guide."

Iccha Pyari Naagin actress Priyal Gor said, "My mother doesn't believe in gifts, she just thinks that her children should be hardworking and should achieve something in their life. She assumes that this will be the best gift she will ever receive."

Dil Bole Oberoi actress Shrenu Parikh told an entertainment portal that her mother is her world and strength. She shares every moment and it becomes special. The actress said, "One beautiful memory is of my mom dropping me to school on her Sunny (Scooty)."

"My mother is very emotional, even if I sing a song, she would get emotional and tears will roll out from her eyes."

On the other hand, soon to be moms, Deepika Singh and Nisha Rawal also shared their emotions.

Talking to the entertainment portal, Nisha said, "So far, Mother's day has always been special to me as a daughter. The future is going to make it double special. It's a new phase of my life that I am looking forward and cherish all the moments."

Deepika Singh was quoted by the portal as saying, "I am very happy to celebrate my first Mother's Day. I really feel that a child gives birth to a mother and I am looking forward to the entire experience."