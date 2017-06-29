 »   »   » Only The Patient Lot Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi Writes A Love Letter To Nach Baliye 8!

Television industry's most loved couple and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya created a history by bagging the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 trophy.

Vivek had already thanked the fans on social media, while Divyanka revealed her lovely journey on Nach Baliye by writing a lengthy love letter with note! She mentioned that only 'patient lot' must read this letter! Read on...

Divyanka Wrote…. "Dear #NachBaliye8...I've been clueless since last three days about my next Insta post. How could I summerize you in a single post?" Nach Was Not An Event, But A Journey! "You were not an event, you were a journey! You were a reality we were ready to face but didn't know how harsh yet delightful you'd turn out to be!" Divyanka & Vivek’s Journey On Nach… "We both entered as simple contestants and towards the mid season you turned us into #Warriors! Every week saw new injuries, changing tapes and supports but the courage - undying! We took pride in every scar, as they told the stories of the battles we won!" Divyanka & Vivek Turned Into Hopeless Romantics! "Further, you turned us into #HopelessRomantics! We fought and fell deeper in love! We struggled together and became the best partners in crime!" Divyanka Discovered How Beautiful Marriage Could Be… "We discovered how beautiful marriage could be, only we need to be #InSync! Nach, they say you are a popularity, public vote based show." DiVek Realised Audiences Love "I Thank you, for making us realize that we have #AudienceLove, that can't be bought or manipulated! Few things we know but we don't realize till they happen to us!" Why People Voted DiVek? "I randomly asked people why they voted, they said they liked our journey, they felt our struggle and they loved us!" Divyanka Thanks Nach "LOVE! Isn't that we all want? You channelised it to us... Thank you Nach!....For the makers, you might be a business model, for us, you became our life." It’s Not About Winning…. "It was never about winning you... It was about living you. We breathed you 24x7. Even In our dreams!" Divyanka Promises To Work Hard! "Carrying the legacy forward after winning it, I promise we wouldn't leave the path of hard work, focus and perseverance with dignity that we learnt from you."

Divyanka concluded by saying that they (she and Vivek) are already missing the show!

Indeed it was a great journey for Divyanka. It is an achievement for both actors who managed to impress the audiences and the judges with their dancing skills and romance wala dance although they were non-dancers!

Once again, we congratulate the couple for the achievement.