 »   »   » Divyanka-Vivek’s Sangeet Ceremony Is The Reason Why They Participated On Nach Baliye 8!

Nach Baliye 8 is inching towards the final. We had recently revealed the top 4 finalists. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are also one among the top 4 finalists.

Seems like Vivek Dahiya got nostalgic.... He shared his sangeet ceremony picture which was taken '11 months and 1 day ago' and revealed how they got the idea of participating on Nach Baliye 8! The actor even thanked his fans for their support.

Sharing an adorable picture from their sangeet ceremony, Vivek wrote, "#NachBaliye (behind the scenes of course) 11 months and 1 day ago. The theme given to us was 'Sangeet'."

He added, "It's only when we received our perfect scores, our manager @aaryankakkar_celebrity_manager #AaryanKeDimaagMeinBajiGhanti he decided we should be a part of the next season and here we are close to finale a year later!"

He further wrote, "This in itself is a great achievement so THANK YOU everyone who's been voting and brought us so far. A monster of a hug to all of you!! 😙😀."

Divyanka and Vivek have a huge fan base and are most loved couple in the television industry. As we revealed earlier, the couple will be performing the 'Shiv Tandav'.



Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal .... Meet The Top 4 Finalists

DiVek scored well and also got appreciations from the judges.

Do you want Divyanka and Vivek to win the show? Hit the comment box to share your views...