 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka-Vivek’s Fan Pages Taken Down; Are Sanaya-Mohit’s Fans To Be Blamed?

Nach Baliye 8 is inching towards the finale. The top four finalists have already been revealed. The competition is getting tougher among the contestants and the audiences are eager to know who will bag this year's Nach Baliye trophy.

It is well-known fact that Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal have a huge fan following! The fans are so much excited that they have been promoting their favourite couples on the social networking sites. Read on to know what happened recently that worried Divyanka....

Divyanka’s Fan Pages Falsely Reported As soon as the couples started appealing for the votes, Divyanka's fan pages were falsely reported and taken down. Although, Divyanka didn't mention who was responsible, it is speculated that Sanaya and Mohit's fans are responsible for the same! Divyanka Supports Fans Divyanka tweeted, "My fan pages, manager's pages are being unnecessarily reported and taken down by a certain lot on Insta! False news being mailed to channel." DiVek’s Fan Pages On Instagram Were Taken Down! "Fans started to promote us yesterday and biggest of fanpages on #insta are taken down! I'm pained for my fans..@facebook 4.5M are waiting!" Divyanka Says Karma Prevails! "My dear loved ones - we'll keep playing fair... We'll do our best and be positive. May good karma and positivities prevail." PowerOfThree & #DiVekVoteChain Divyanka and Vivek started a voting chain with the hashtags #PowerOfThree and #DiVekVoteChain. The couple appealed fans to nominate three persons to vote for them who again should nominate three others to vote for the couple and so on. Fans Stay Up All Night To Support DiVek! The couple were surprised that the fans decided to stay up all night to keep voting for their favourite couple and help them enter the finale. Vivek Thanks Fans Vivek took to Twitter, "Woke up to finding out that so many of you didn't sleep to keep the voting chain going! #Speechless #BlessedAreWe #ThankYouWarriors #ItsAllWorthItCauseOfYouGuys." Divyanka Thanks Fans Sharing this picture, Divyanka thanked her fans. She wrote, "That's love! Thank you @mythreee 😘We are grateful."

It has to be recalled that the viewers felt the channel and the makers of the show have been giving more importance to Divyanka.

The viewers (included Sanaya and Mohit fans) were extremely upset with the partiality. They took to social media to express the same. Even our readers felt that the channel was partial to Divyanka. Read a few comments below...

SP: Yes they always overating them.

Melanie: Every week someone or the other from their reel family to their real family, fans.. all have been called in support of them. Why isn't the same done for other Jodi's? Also as live audience fans of Divek are given first preference on sets as audience and fans of others are sent as seats are full. All can see the partiality going on.

Ana: Sp is overpromoting DT. Its really annoying as viewer to watch these dramas of hers each week.... requesting SP to be fair with other contestant. Thank you.

Sara: Ofcourse they are favouring divyanka and vivek.Everybody can see it.I am sure they are going to be the winners of nach baliye without much efffort.They are rigged winners.

So, what do you think - Are MoNaya fans reason for DiVek's fans pages being reported? Hit the comment box to share your views...