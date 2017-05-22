 »   »   » CONGRATULATIONS! Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh Delivers A Baby Boy!

Yes! You have heard it right. It's a baby boy for Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh! The actress welcomed her little bundle of joy on Saturday, May 20 around 9 pm. The news was confirmed by her director husband, Rohit Raj Goyal to a leading entertainment portal.

An ecstatic Rohit told, "Both mother and baby are doing fine. We are thrilled and cannot express our happiness. Deepika has been asked to rest for now and I think she needs it the most as she been so strong throughout." The duo tied the knot in the year 2014. Congratulations to the proud parents!

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Star Plus' cult show, Diya Aur Baati Hum bid farewell to its viewers in the month of September 2016 after a successful run of 5 years. The actress won accolades for her role as IPS officer Sandhya Rathi.

In one of her earlier interviews, the actress had stated that she will be on a break until mid-next year. The actress thoroughly enjoyed every moment of pregnancy and was glowing like never before. Her Instagram pictures are a proof of the same.

A few weeks ago, actress had even shared some adorable baby bump pictures on her Instagram handle. We are very sure that the fans will be thrilled with this piece of good news.

We can't wait to catch a glimpse of her little munchkin!