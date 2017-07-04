 »   »   » Do You Know What Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Gifted To Their Nach Baliye 8 Team?

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were announced winners of the popular dance reality show on Star Plus, Nach Baliye 8. The couple thanked the team members and choreographers for their win.

Apparently, before winning the Nach Baliye trophy, when the couple was working hard during rehearsals, Vivek casually asked his choreographers and managers as to what gift they want, if they win the show.

Vaibhav and Ashutosh casually asked for the luxury phones - iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung S8, respectively! Well, they would not have even dreamt that Vivek and Divyanka would gift them the luxury phones!

Vaibhav Ghuge was overwhelmed with the couple's gesture and shared a picture on the social media.

Vaibhav wrote, "@divyankatripathidahiya and @Vivekdahiya thank u so so so so much... Dis gifts r more den 5 Lakhs here we win again ... dey both gifted me IPHONE 7 plus and @ashutosh_1505 if gifted by SAMSUNG S8.... u both r so positive n good souls.... love u both till infinity."

"We are a family now n dis will remain till the end...Thanks a lot lot lot #teamdivek #teamashuvabs #nachbaliye8 #winners #keepwinninghearts #bappamoraya #gifts #iphone7plus #newphone #blessed #gratitude #positivity #goodsoul #bappalakshthev #hardwork #dreams #success #failure #rayofhope."