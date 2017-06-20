 »   »   » Ek Duje Ke Vaaste Actors Namik Paul & Nikita Dutta In Sony TV’s Shows

There are many new shows in the pipeline. A few shows go on air as planned, while a few other shows get shelved even after going on floors! Recently, we had revealed how Sanaya Irani's comeback was shelved.

Sanaya's next show, Kavya Ki Prathna, which apparently had Namik Paul in the lead role got delayed. The actress backed out of the show as she was unsure of the show going on air! Now, there are reports that Namik Paul has been locked for Sony TV's new project.

Namik's show will also have Jana Na DIl Se Door actor, Vikram Singh Chauhan!

According to the reports will be helming this show. It will be a romantic thriller which is tentatively titled, Ek Deewana Tha.

Both Vikram and Namik have confirmed doing the project.

Also, the producer Siddharth P Malhotra, who has helmed Love Ka Hai Intezaar and Who Apna Sa, is all set for a new show on Sony TV. Apparently, the show will be finite thriller series.

According to the rumours, Nikita Dutta and Vatsel Seth will be playing the lead roles in the show.

Nikita was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "There is nothing concrete or confirmed yet. It is in the initial stage right now, so it's too soon to say anything."