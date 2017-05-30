 »   »   » Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi: Neena Cheema & Abhishek Malik Celebrate Birthday With Team

The sets of Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi witnessed a sugar rush as back to back cakes flowed in to celebrate two birthdays, one after the other. The occasions were the birthdays of the oldest & most adorable member of the Mittal family, and the most charming & most loved member.

Yes, we are talking about the real life actors portraying these roles - Maasa aka Neena Cheema and Ranveer Mittal aka Abhishek Malik. The entire team gathered to make both these actors feel special in a customary cake cutting ceremony and clicked pictures to make the moment memorable.

Neena Cheema said, "As you all know, I'm the head of the Mittal family and just like the position I hold onscreen, the entire Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi team ringed in my birthday with same amount of love and respect off-screen."

She further said, "It was very touching and thoughtful of them to have remembered my birthday. From the actors to the technicians, everyone contributed to making that moment become memorable."

Abhishek Malik said, "My mom sister and niece surprise visited me on the sets of my show on my birthday morning. They came all the way from Delhi. I was glad that my birthday became a reason for my family to have visited my work place for the first time, the feeling is unexplainable."

"One funny incident that kept repeatedly happening was that during the shoot on my birthday, every half an hour the 'Happy Birthday' song would be played. I threw a bash for the entire cast and crew which was momentous."

"They're my family now as most of my days are spent with them. We partied till 4 AM in the morning, not realizing that the day was over. I would specially like to thank our producer Nivedita Basu for taking time off of her busy schedule to be a part of my birthday celebrations."

We wish the Mittal family a long association of togetherness!