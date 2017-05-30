 »   »   » WHAT'S COOKING? Erica Fernandes Spotted With Shaheer Sheikh & His Family; Pictures Go Viral!

Television heart-throb Shaheer Sheikh, is winning accolades for his performance as the suave Dev Dixit in Sony's popular soap opera, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Meanwhile, his personal life is also garnering a lot of attention too.

His on-screen chemistry with co-star, Erica Fernandes has always been appreciated. Off-screen too, they are touted to be more than just 'good friends'. Although, it was speculated that the good-looking actors were seeing each other, the duo constantly denied the rumours.

Recently, the duo were spotted together and were joined by Shaheer's parents as well. Read on to know more...

Shaheer Becomes A Proud Owner Of Mercedes Image source: Instagram Recently, Shaheer gifted himself a swanky Mercedes car. He landed at the showroom to pick up his new luxury car and was accompanied by his parents and brother. Erica Accompanies Shaheer Image source: Instagram But, what caught everyone's attention was Erica accompanying Shaheer and his family for the special occasion. The pictures which were doing the rounds on Internet went viral within no time. Sweet Gestures Erica's sweet gestures for Shaheer has always caught everyone's attention. For Shaheer birthday (March 26), while he was in Indonesia for his work commitments, Erica gave him a sweet surprise. Best Birthday Gift She got Shaheer's family and shot a beautiful video wherein all his family members are seen wishing him. The actress collated the video and surprised him. He shared the video on Instagram and called it the 'Best Birthday Gift'. Erica Comes Out In Support Of Shaheer Recently, Shaheer's absence from the sets of KRPKAB raised many eyebrows, while he was in Indonesia for his work commitments. A few haters even called him 'irresponsible' fot taking long breaks from the show, but Erica defended Shaheer's absence through a lengthy post on her Twitter handle. Fans Upset With Shaheer Wait! It does not end here. Recently, a mother and daughter duo came to visit Shaheer on the sets. Owing to his tight schedule, the actor was unable to spend time with them.

They reportedly created a scene and and even stated that he has an ego issue! While Shaheer chose to ignore the issue, Erica came out in support of the actor and stated that he was not wrong at all, in a lengthy message on Twitter.

A few ago, Shaheer refused to shoot an intimate scene with Erica in the presence of media which became a hullabaloo. Well, these instances are a proof that something is surely cooking between the duo. They do make a good pair, isn't it guys?

A leading entetainment portal also reported that the couple are planning to shift together to an apartment in Versova. Not only that, if sources are to be believed, Erica is spending a lot of time with Shaheer's family of late.

We can only hope that they confirm their relationship soon.