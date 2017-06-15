 »   »   » Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Gets Intimate With Husband Vlad In Her New Music Video

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat is once again in news and this time for her new music video with her husband Vlad. Produced, written and sung by Sofia, the music video is called Om Shanti Om!

Sharing the teaser of the video, Sofia wrote, "My new music video and song is out now! Om Shanti Om. Watch the full video on my You Tube channel exclusively! Please see the whole video on my You Tube so you can see the whole story of Om Ashanti Om."

Sofia was thrashed for using Hindu chant 'Om' in the lovemaking video with husband. This is not the first time, Sofia is being trolled. She has been sharing a lot of such controversial posts. Apparently, Sofia has taken the precaution as she has blocked negative comments on YouTube, but trolls haven't spared her on Instagram.

Sofia was in news for turning into a nun. She shocked everyone with her marriage. She tied the knot with Vlad Stanescu, an interior designer by profession, on April 24. The wedding took place as per the Egyptian customs. The theme of their wedding was 'God's goddesses fairies and angel'.

Sofia had participated in Bigg Boss 7. After leaving the show, she had also filed a complaint against her BB housemate, Armaan Kholi, in which she claimed that she was manhandled by him in the house during the show.

From donning Swastik tattoo on feet to (the recent one) claiming that she was molested in Mecca, and now this music video - the actress has managed to stay in the limelight.