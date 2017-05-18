 »   »   » Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Diandra Soares To Play A Lesbian In A Web Series!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Web series are trending these days. Every actor wants to be part
of a web series as they want to explore more. The web series has
bold and unique content.
Recently, Nia Sharma was in news for her bold web series
Twisted. The actress' lip lock scene with Isha Sharma went viral.
While a few have appreciated her bold move, a few people have
slammed her. Apparently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra
Soares will also be seen having a lip-lock scene with her love
interest in the show.
Apparently, Diandra Soares is all set to play a lesbian in Kapil
Kaustubh Sharma's web series 'Love Life & Screw Ups'. In this
series, Diandra, who is having a steady relationship with a man and
is engaged to him due to family pressure, falls in love with a
girl!
(Images Source: Harshada Vedpathak Twitter & Kapil Kaustubh
Sharma Instagram)
Diandra was quoted by Daily Bhaskar as saying, "The experience
while working for this web series was very good. The viewers might
assume it as a bold character, but there is nothing bold about
it."
Model Mahi Sharma, Diandra's love interest in the web-series,
agrees that the content is little bold, but she is sure that the
viewers will accept it. She added that she and Diandra gave their
lip locking scene in just one shot and the scene has come out
gracefully. Initially, Mahi was little nervous but now, she is
excited to see the audience response to it.
According to reports, Dolly Thakore, who is a famous theatre
actor, is playing Diandra's mother in the web series.
Interestingly, Dolly's character is supposed to be an LGBT
activist, but when it comes to her daughter's life, she has double
standards.
Well, the plot seems interesting. We are definitely looking
forward to this web series, what about you. Hit the comment box to
share your views...
