 »   »   » Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Diandra Soares To Play A Lesbian In A Web Series!

Web series are trending these days. Every actor wants to be part of a web series as they want to explore more. The web series has bold and unique content.

Recently, Nia Sharma was in news for her bold web series Twisted. The actress' lip lock scene with Isha Sharma went viral. While a few have appreciated her bold move, a few people have slammed her. Apparently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares will also be seen having a lip-lock scene with her love interest in the show.

Apparently, Diandra Soares is all set to play a lesbian in Kapil Kaustubh Sharma's web series 'Love Life & Screw Ups'. In this series, Diandra, who is having a steady relationship with a man and is engaged to him due to family pressure, falls in love with a girl!

(Images Source: Harshada Vedpathak Twitter & Kapil Kaustubh Sharma Instagram)

Diandra was quoted by Daily Bhaskar as saying, "The experience while working for this web series was very good. The viewers might assume it as a bold character, but there is nothing bold about it."

Model Mahi Sharma, Diandra's love interest in the web-series, agrees that the content is little bold, but she is sure that the viewers will accept it. She added that she and Diandra gave their lip locking scene in just one shot and the scene has come out gracefully. Initially, Mahi was little nervous but now, she is excited to see the audience response to it.

According to reports, Dolly Thakore, who is a famous theatre actor, is playing Diandra's mother in the web series. Interestingly, Dolly's character is supposed to be an LGBT activist, but when it comes to her daughter's life, she has double standards.

Well, the plot seems interesting. We are definitely looking forward to this web series, what about you. Hit the comment box to share your views...