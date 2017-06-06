 »   »   » Fans Do Not Want Jana Na Dil Se Door To End; Here’s What Vikram Singh Chauhan Has To Say…

The makers of Star Plus' show Jana Na Dil Se Door had created a magic with Atharv and Vividha's story. The show was going so strong even though it was aired at odd timings.

Atharv and Vividha's sizzling on-screen chemistry was loved by the audiences. They had nicknamed the couple as 'ViTharv' (Vividha+Atharv) and 'ShiVik' (Shivani Surve+Vikram Singh Chauhan). Read on...

Love Story Turns Mystery The love story turned to mystery, and new characters were introduced on the show. Eventually, the ratings dropped. JNDSD Going Off Air Soon There were reports a few months ago that the show would go off air in May. But, the show got two months extension. But, the show is confirmed to go off air by this month end (June 30). Yash Patnaik Talks About JNDSD’s End The maker of the show Yash Patnaik was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "There was no official confirmation that the show was given a six-month extension. We completed one-year on the 8th of May." Yash Adds… "We got a two-month extension for the months of May and June. Then, all the concerned parties - that's the broadcaster, writers, creatives decided that we got to bring the story to a logical end instead of going on." Fans Start Online Drive #DontEndJNDSD. The fans are upset with the show going off air, as they won't be able to see their favourite jodi on small screen anymore. They had started an online drive #DontEndJNDSD. Vikram Singh Chauhan Vikram Singh Chauhan who plays the role of Atharv wrote, "It's overwhelming to see the efforts made in #DontEndJNDSD. keep pumping the fuel of love n support to my journey. #myarmystrongest." Here Are Some Of The Tweets Of Fans, Who Do Not Want The Show To End Sharing this picture, JNDSD fan (Aditi)‏ wrote, "Find me an actor who act almost every shade of a human with such brilliance #DontEndJNDSD. Syeda Another fan shared this picture and wrote, "#DontEndJNDSD cos you'll never find another fandom like ours, passionate, hilarious, delulu weirdos who have fallen in love w/ these two."

B I L B O‏: I could watch them run for one whole decade....yet I ask only for a few months more. #DontEndJNDSD.

Shruthi‏: #DontEndJNDSD because we want to give 100000.... captions to pictures like these of shiVik.

Vikram ki asli biwi‏: @sunjivpuri @MamtaYPatnaik are you really thinking that there is more actress is better than Shivani no way #DontEndJNDSD.

Sakshi‏ @Ssakshi_: I'll continue emailing, till the last day. #DontEndJNDSD shall be my hashtag and my wish, till the dead end. ViTharv shall stay, FOREVER. ❤️

Gaon ki Gori ♡‏ @Ninzzox: #DontEndJNDSD because Atharv and Vividha are the real definition of intensity and talent.

Kiran 👩🏻 😍‏ @SKThind: #DontEndJNDSD because the show definitely hasn't run its course yet! Don't even try to tell me otherwise @MamtaYPatnaik.

Currently, on the show, Kailash has started to create havoc in Atharv and Vividha's lives. Although Atharv and Ravish warn Vividha about Kailash's behaviour, she doesn't listen to them. Ravish will be killed by Kailash!

