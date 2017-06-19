 »   »   » #FathersDay: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Ankita Lokhande & Other TV Celebs Share Adorable Pics

Father's Day was celebrated yesterday (June 18). Like every year, celebrities from Telly town took to social media and shared adorable messages to thank their fathers on the special occasion.

Vivek Dahiya "From teaching me how to iron a shirt to helping me polish my shoes, you gave me a childhood to be proud of. Your dignity and high self esteem are pillars I'm proud of. Happy Father's Day Papa! P.s we need new pictures." Divyanka Tripathi "Happy father's day papa. I'm your shadow and very proud of what I've become following your steps.Whatever I say or do, it's mostly because of you and your teachings." Divyanka Further Wrote… "Looking at my #DarkTan during school days @aishwaryatripathi380 used to tease me saying, mummy gave birth to Sweety & him and I was born from you... But maybe he was right! You gave birth to my personality and I'll anyways be grateful for being your daughter! Love you papa!❤️ @narendra.tripathi.7737." Nikita Dutta "Young daddy as a lieutenant. Love how nothing about you has changed since then! P.S. I still get scolded for being silly #DaddysDay ?" Kiku Sharda "Kiku Sharda shared this picture and wrote, "Happy Father's Day Dad , who is now Dadu to these little ones ??????????" Vishal Singh "I've had an amazing life, every moment of this happiness is all because of you and I know what you went through in order to give me everything. You have made me the man I am papa . You taught me how to fight through every difficulty of life with a smile on my face. Love you papa 😘 Happy Father's Day ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘." Ankita Lokhande "Hey paa I don't know how to express my feelings I can just say THANKYOU for every single thing u have done for me. I LOVE YOU my hero 😊I know the world can leave me all alone but u will always be on my side .: my strength, my confidence and my pride you are paa😊just feel sometimes papa main Choti se badi ho gayi kyu#dadsareveryimportant#alwaysshowlove❤️#happyfathersday #realhero#daddyslittlegirlalways @skl644494." Karan Patel "Thanks dad for always being there for me and encouraging me to follow my passions. Proud to be your son and thanks for being my best friend #HappyFathersDay #SignatureWhisky #Sp." Nakuul Mehta "#FathersDay eve spent raising a toast with my reel dad as my real dad is sun bathing in Mauritius... Thanks @official_siraj_mustafa for being my constant critique and an even bigger support and helping me extend my urdu vocabulary like only you could." Dipika Kakar "Here's to my strongest pillar! The man who taught me all the right things and gave me the strength to stand up for myself and achieve whatever I ever dreamt off. I love you Papa ❤ Happy Father's Day! #LoveHim"

Arjun Bijlani shared his son's video clip on his social networking account. He also revealed to a leading daily, how fatherhood changed his life.

He said, "Fatherhood balances life out. I had an individual perspective towards life. Now my perspective has changed according to my son's point of view. A lot of my decisions are taken keeping him and his future in my mind. I am a happier person now."

He added, "Usually, when you are stressed out, you are thinking about things that bother you. And when I go home and see him, I feel calm. He is my stress-buster!"

Talking to an entertainment portal, Tejaswi Prakash and Niti Taylor revealed as to how their fathers are their superheroes.

Tejaswi said, "I think my father gave me the greatest reason to call him my super hero because he believed me and allowed to me to fly and explore the world the way I wanted with his guidance and his presence made me secured. I am sure about no one else in the world can love a girl more than her father!"

Niti was quoted as saying, "My dad being a superhero, there's so much to say but I fall short of words. He's a person I can discuss literally everything with. We have a lot of father daughter secrets too."

"What inspires me about him is that no matter what in life, he never gives up. He will always try. He always taught me to be grounded."

"He taught me to be so independent that I do everything on my own. He's the best thing I can ask for and I pray in every birth I get you as my dad."