 »   »   » Finally Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes Gets Her ‘AVTA Actress Of The Year 2016’ Trophy

Erica Fernandes, who has impressed the
viewers with from her portrayal of the strong and independent
Sonakshi on Sony's popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise
Bhi, had won AVTA Actress Of The Year 2016.
Apparently, the actress had not received the trophy. She was
supposed to get the trophy through mail, but it was stopped by
customs in India. But now, she has finally received the trophy by
dealing with customs!
The actress shared a picture and wrote, "Finally after months of
waiting n dealing with the customs i have this one in my hands ..
yayyy ! #avta #actressoftheyear2016."
The actress was thankful for AVTA and Sony TV Asia for the
award. She wrote, "I do not have many words to express my feelings
right now but .. all i can say is I AM HUMBLED . Thankyou everyone
for your love and appreciation. Thankyou @avtaofficialand
also@sonytvasia for accepting the award on my behalf. I also would
like to wish my entire team on winning the award for best
show."
Even Shaheer Sheikh had congratulated Erica. He wrote, "Selfie
with the best actress of the year 2016 @iam_ejf #supergirl."
The show is appreciated by the viewers. The fans love the lead
pair Dev and Sona's chemistry.
We wish the actors entertain the audiences the same way and bag
many more awards.
