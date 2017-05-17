 »   »   » Finally Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes Gets Her ‘AVTA Actress Of The Year 2016’ Trophy

Erica Fernandes, who has impressed the viewers with from her portrayal of the strong and independent Sonakshi on Sony's popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, had won AVTA Actress Of The Year 2016.

Apparently, the actress had not received the trophy. She was supposed to get the trophy through mail, but it was stopped by customs in India. But now, she has finally received the trophy by dealing with customs!

The actress shared a picture and wrote, "Finally after months of waiting n dealing with the customs i have this one in my hands .. yayyy ! #avta #actressoftheyear2016."

The actress was thankful for AVTA and Sony TV Asia for the award. She wrote, "I do not have many words to express my feelings right now but .. all i can say is I AM HUMBLED . Thankyou everyone for your love and appreciation. Thankyou @avtaofficialand also@sonytvasia for accepting the award on my behalf. I also would like to wish my entire team on winning the award for best show."

Even Shaheer Sheikh had congratulated Erica. He wrote, "Selfie with the best actress of the year 2016 @iam_ejf #supergirl."

The show is appreciated by the viewers. The fans love the lead pair Dev and Sona's chemistry.

We wish the actors entertain the audiences the same way and bag many more awards.