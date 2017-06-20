 »   »   » From Nia Sharma To Aneri Vajani Television Actresses Who Were The Victims Of Body-Shaming

Many television actresses have been victims of body-shaming for wearing skimpy clothes and sharing the pictures on their social media.
Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik and Sonarika Bhadoria were slammed for sharing such pictures on social media. The latest to join the list is Aneri Vajani, who is seen on Beyhadh as Saanjh. Read on....
Aneri Vajani
Aneri recently posed in lingerie on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Sharing the picture, Aneri wrote, "When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day!"
Aneri Body-Shamed
As soon as the actress shared the picture, haters started posting mean comments. While a few asked her to take down the picture, a few other asked if she is copying Beyhadh's lead actress Jennifer Winget.
Nitibha Kaul
Recently, Bigg Boss 10 contestant shared swimsuit pictures. While she was got a lot of compliments for her hot looks, there were a few negative comments as well.
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik too is seen sharing bold pictures. The Shakti actress was slut-shamed for posting a bikini picture. She even gave a befitting reply with another picture!
Nia Sharma
'Sexiest television star' Nia Sharma usually gets into controversy for sharing bold pictures. She had posted a video of herself where she was seen grooving in skimpy clothes. While some lauded her for this act, the others have slammed by calling it shameless and cheap!
Priya Malik
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priya Mailk was body-shamed for losing too much weight and looking plastic. She was recently slut-shamed for sharing a 'Freetheni**le' photo.
Story first published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 17:09 [IST]
