 »   »   » Gold Awards 2017: Ishqbaaz’s Surbhi Chandna Clarifies Speculations Of Bagging Most Fit Actor Award!

Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Anika on Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, bagged an award at the recently held Gold Awards 2017. The actress won Best Jodi Award along with Nakuul Mehta, but there were speculations that the actress bagged the 'Most Fit Actor' award.

The actress took to social media to clarify the rumours. Read on to know what the Ishqbaaz actress has to say...

Surbhi Didn’t Win The Most Fit Actor Award Surbhi shared a picture snapped with Nakkul and wrote, "How i wish i had won the MOST FIT Actor Category last night 🤣(finally putting all speculations to rest) but i even won BETTER with my OnScreen Best Half @nakuulmehta 💖" Surbhi Wins Best Jodi Award With Nakuul Mehta "I would still thank him in both the cases (i dont know where all his food goes..i think comes on to me ) since u dont say it too often but the fact remains ur lucky to be having me and vice versa milky boi." Surbhi & Nakuul - Hot Couple! "GK @gulenaghmakhan u have one HOT couple getting all awards home #bestonscressnjodi#zeegoldawards#SHIVIKA#ISHQBAAAZ." Surbhi’s Outfit She also shared her look from the award ceremony and wrote, "Wearing this stunning Kaftan by Mana @manalijagtap who took total charge of styling me for the #ZeeGoldawards last night." Surbhi Wrote… "Outfit- @manalijagtapofficial Jewellery - @mvsfinejewelry... Nothing is possible if i don't have @dramaqueenpranavichandna by my side .. thanks constant and when i say Nothing i totally mean it. HnM - @patwaganesh Farzana and Nisha who helped me complete the look💖." Most Fit Actor The Most Fit Actor (Male and Female) Award was bagged by Mohammad Nazim, Rubina Dilaik and Barkha Sengupta. Nakuul Mehta – Best Actor Award Nakuul Mehta, who shared the award with Surbhi, also bagged another award (Best Actor). He shared a lengthy message on his social networking account and thanked everyone.

Apart from Surbhi & Nakuul, many actors - Divyanka-Karan, Anita, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, to name a few, bagged the awards at the ceremony.

Zee Gold Awards 2017 was held on July 4, in Mumbai. The who's who from the television industry graced the event.

Actors from the various popular shows stole the evening with their mind-blowing performances. Divyanka-Karan, Shivangi-Mohsin, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Mouni Roy and many other actors rocked the dance floor.

The event will be aired on 16th July at 5.30 PM on Zee TV.