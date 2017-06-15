 »   »   » IPKKND 3: Gul Khan Stands By Her Casting; Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar Want Fans To Watch The Show!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 has been in news from the day it was announced. Recently, the show was launched and a press conference was held. The producer Gul Khan and the actors of the show - Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar were seen interacting with media.

Have a look at what the producer and actor have to say about the show, casting and the controversy surrounding these...

Gul Khan On Not Casting Sanaya Irani Gul said, "We didn't feel Sanaya fits into the character (Chandini) so we didn't approach her." She added that it was fun working with Sanaya. But, she hopes that they will have fun shooting with Shivani, this time. Gul Supported Shivani Fans are upset as the makers casted Shivani instead of Sanaya. But, Gul added that she stands by her decision as she feels Shivani is the best Chandni. Was Gul Affected By Negative Comments In an interview to an entertainment portal, when Gul was asked whether she was affected by the negative comments on the show or casting, she said, "No, I am not annoyed. It is a phase that will get over." Will Sanaya’s Absence Be Felt In The New Season Barun said, "Different characters need different actors to be cast. I was cast for suitability. How come people are missing Sanaya without watching the show? Shivani suits the character, she is perfect fit for it hence she was cast." How Shivani Takes The Criticism! Shivani has been at the receiving end of trolls and has been facing criticism by fans. When asked about the same, Shivani said, "The show is not on air yet and the audience hasn't seen it. Maybe once the show goes on-air, their point of view might change." Barun Feels It Is Worth Wait! Barun added, "I have seen a few shots and a few parts of the show and all I can say that it's going to be worth the wait." Barun’s Character On The Show… Barun plays the role of Advay Singh Raizade. He is a Math professor, who lived in UK all of his life! He is seeking revenge because of what happened to his family in the past. Chandini’s role When asked Shivani about her role, she added, "Chandini is sweet, humble and lovable. She loves her family."

When asked how is Advay different from Arnab, Barun was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "He is not an angry young man. We are not trying to replicate the earlier character that I played. This is a hostile, dark and unapologetic character. This is different realm altogether."

When asked if it was a conscious decision from his side to not be seen on TV for some time, Barun said, "No, it's nothing like that. Acting is not a contractual job. We are freelancers and I picked up what I liked doing according to the commitment and time that I had."

Barun says that he is not comfortable doing the daily soap and that's the reason he opted for a finite series like this (IPKKND). He feels that 'it gets difficult after a certain period of time to write characters. So, if it is a finite series it becomes better entertainment wise for everyone.'

He also added that he is not a big fan of reality shows. He says that reality shows make him nervous.

IPKKND 3 is all set to television screen on July 3, at 8 PM on Star Plus.

(Images Source: Facebook)