 »   »   » Gurdeep Kohli Is Compared To Baahubali Actress Ramya Krishnan!

Gurdeep Kohli, who plays the title role on the television show Sethji, is compared to Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan by her fans.

Gurdeep takes it as a compliment and feels humbled. Regarding her resemblance to Rajamatha Sivagami (Ramya Krishnan), the actress said that it is purely coincidental as they started shooting in October 2016.

The actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "I take that as a huge compliment and feel humbled. I guess when women take authority with grit and determination, they display the same characteristics."

About her character 'Sethji' on the show, the actress said, "She is a leader, a staunch traditionalist and a woman of substance who is a perfect blend of autocratic power and sensitivity."

She further added, "Sethji with her feminine avatar dispels myths about strong women on television. She rules Devsu with an iron hand and at the same time, is devoted to her equally important roles of being a loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother."

Sethji is aired on Zee TV at 7 PM. The show revolves around the story of an imaginary, ancient village set in Maharashtra - Devsu. To save the village from impending doom, the village natives took oath that they would never cross the village border or let anything from outside to part of their village.

Sethji (Ahilya Devi played by Gurdeep) governs this part of the world. Pragati a beautiful, smart and spunky girl of today's time becomes part of the world. The show revolves around the story of Sethji and Pragati and their struggles.

(Inputs From IANS)

