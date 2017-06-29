 »   »   » Here’s All You Should Know About Kumkum Bhagya’s Spin-off Kundali Bhagya…

Zee TV's popular show, Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off Kundali Bhagya is all set to hit the television screens on July 12. The show was recently (28 June) launched in a press conference held in Delhi.

The makers of Kundali Bhagya had released a promo which gave us a glimpse of two brothers. Now, they have released the promo, which gives us a hint about Pragya's (Sriti Jha) sisters. Well, here's all you need to know about Kundali Bhagya. Also, check out the latest promo...

Kundali Bhagya Kundali Bhagya is the story of Pragya's two sisters, Preeta and Shrishti. It showcases how the struggle to reunite with their mother Sarla. Kundali Bhagya Is All About… The show will also show how the two sisters deal with an affluent Punjabi family - the Luthras, whose elder son Rishabh Luthra owns a celebrity management firm and manages Abhi's music career. Rishabh & Karan Rishabh's younger brother Karan Luthra is a cricketer and is a Casanova and a lady-killer. Karan has a problem with Abhi, which was evident from the first promo! Rishabh, Karan, Preeta & Shrishti Rishabh's role is played by Manit Joura, while Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen playing the role of Karan. Pragya's two sisters - Preeta and Shrishti are played by Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, respectively. While Manit is paired opposite Anjum, Karan is paired with Shraddha. (Image Source: Twitter) Why Kumkum Bhagya Spin-off? Ekta was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The beauty of Kumkum Bhagya was that it gave a lot of young girls a chance to believe that simplicity is beautiful and a destiny is out there for them which they will ultimately find." Ekta Adds… "Somewhere when the story moved forward, there was kidnapping, murder and drama. But the simplicity is still there. And I felt that something was always missing. That's how we came up with Kundali Bhagya." (Image Source: Twitter) YHM Spin-off! "All my other shows have five or more strong characters so it was not possible. I wanted to make a spin off of YHM (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) but it's not working out with the story line." Dheeraj Dheeraj was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "When I left Sasural Simar Ka, I left for better prospects. Also the character I am playing it is something that I have never done before. I wanted to play my age and I am currently in a happy space. I hope audience will accept me in this new avatar as well."

Talking about the show Ekta revealed, "With our new show, Kundali Bhagya, we present a first-of-its-kind concept - an all-new interesting and engrossing show that emerges from the sub-plots of an already existing show."

"We will introduce Pragya's sisters - Preeta and Shrishti and the Luthra brothers- Karan and Rishabh. We're hopeful that audiences will fall in love with each of these endearing characters as we have gone through hundreds of auditions before locking the impressive young talent."

"The writing for this show is extremely strong in terms of characterization and the engaging screenplay should leave audiences hooked at the end of every episode."

Will Kundali Bhagya be as successful as Kumkum Bhagya? Hit the comment box to share your views...