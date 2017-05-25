 »   »   » Here's How Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Changed Suhana Aka Aaliya Shah's Life…

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise
Bhi is one of the most popular shows on Sony TV. The show
has changed not only the lead character Shaheer Sheikh and Erica
Fernandes' lives, by making them a hit pair in the television
industry; it has also changed the kid Aaliya Shah's life as
well.
Aaliya plays the role of Dev and Sona's daughter, Suhana on the
show. Talking to a leading daily, Aaliya's real father, Shafi Shah,
a fruit vendor, said as to how he was struggling to make ends meet
before Aaliya entered the show.
Shafi was quoted by the daily as saying, "I'm not connected with
the entertainment industry in any way. For a couple of years, I
also worked as a part-time autorickshaw driver in the evenings in
Surat where we lived, to earn a little extra money to support the
family."
"When Aaliya was three, she would enact TV show characters and
follow everything on it. Seeing this, I thought of taking her to
the acting field. With some help from my friends, after two years
of auditions and struggle, Aaliya got Suhana's role in Kuch Rang
Pyar Ke Aise Bhi."
He further added, "It gives me immense happiness to see my
daughter act on national television. We are better off now."
Aaliya said, "I am always excited to act. My co-star Golu
(Pragyaj Jain) has become my best friend and together we have a lot
of fun on the set."
