 »   »   » Here's How Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Changed Suhana Aka Aaliya Shah's Life…

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most popular shows on Sony TV. The show has changed not only the lead character Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' lives, by making them a hit pair in the television industry; it has also changed the kid Aaliya Shah's life as well.

Aaliya plays the role of Dev and Sona's daughter, Suhana on the show. Talking to a leading daily, Aaliya's real father, Shafi Shah, a fruit vendor, said as to how he was struggling to make ends meet before Aaliya entered the show.

Shafi was quoted by the daily as saying, "I'm not connected with the entertainment industry in any way. For a couple of years, I also worked as a part-time autorickshaw driver in the evenings in Surat where we lived, to earn a little extra money to support the family."

"When Aaliya was three, she would enact TV show characters and follow everything on it. Seeing this, I thought of taking her to the acting field. With some help from my friends, after two years of auditions and struggle, Aaliya got Suhana's role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi."

He further added, "It gives me immense happiness to see my daughter act on national television. We are better off now."

Aaliya said, "I am always excited to act. My co-star Golu (Pragyaj Jain) has become my best friend and together we have a lot of fun on the set."