 »   »   » Here’s What Mandana Karimi’s Brother-in-law Gautam Gupta Has To Say About Her Allegations!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mandana Karimi shocked everyone by filing a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta. She had even claimed that her mother-in-law abused and insulted her. The actress had also said that she had stopped acting to maintain the family status in the society and changed her religion as well.

In her petition, the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum actress had claimed Rs 10 Lakhs as monthly maintenance and Rs 2 Crores for the trauma and agony caused by him along with the loss of career and business. She later added that she doesn't want divorce from him as she still loves him! Read on...

Mandana’s Shocking Claims Mandana's claim (that she stopped acting to maintain family status) seems shocking as her husband's family is associated with the industry. Gaurav’s Family Associated With The Industry Apparently, Gaurav is heading Futureworks, a post production company. His brother Gautam Gupta is popular television actor (was seen in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi), and is engaged to his MATSH co-actress Smriti Khanna. Gupta Family Is Close To Ekta Kapoor Also, it is said that the actress bagged KKHH 3 because of her association with the Gupta family, who are close to Ekta Kapoor! Gautam Gupta Reacts To Mandana’s Allegations While Mandana refused to talk further about the issue, Gaurav has cut off himself from the media's reach. When Gautam was asked regarding Mandana's claim, he was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "The world will get to know about it when they have to, as now we do not feel the need to talk to media about anything." Mandana’s Contradictory Posts Mandana had mentioned about having a marital discord for more than seven weeks. But she has also shared some romantic posts on Instagram and they say a different story! Is Mandana Playing The Woman Card? Mandana has been a drama queen in the Bigg Boss house, which the audiences have already witnessed. Now, these claims are been looked upon as a publicity stunt.

Well, we will have to wait to know what the truth is!

What do you think about Mandana's claims? Hit the comment box to share your views...