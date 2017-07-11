 »   »   » IIFA 2017: Arjun Bijlani Is Excited To Host The Event!

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor Arjun Bijlani recently shared a video in which, he was seen with his son Ayaan telling fans that he would be leaving to New York for IIFA. Arjun, who had also hosted the IIFA event last year in Madrid, Spain, will be seen hosting the event, this year as well.

The actor is quite excited about it. He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am hosting the IIFA weekend stories, IIFA rewind and the Green carpet. I have also hosted last year in Madrid, Spain. So this is my second time."

Arjun further added, "I am going to have a blast this time in New York. I have not been to New York before. I am super excited to be go to Times Square. When we were kids, we had heard so much about the city, that it is fast and pacy, it is like Mumbai but in America.I always wanted to go there and experience that. So it is like a dream come true."

The actor says that he is an impromptu anchor and is looking forward to meeting his favourite actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Arjun added, "Anchoring is not what you prepare, it is all about your presence of mind and how easy flowing you are when you are actually doing it. I do not imitate anyone. I have a conversation which is funny and impromptu and make the other person comfortable."

About his looks at the awards ceremony, Arjun said, "That will be decided by the designers over there. I guess it will be more of a casual look and at the carpet, it will be a designer suit or something."