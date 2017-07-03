 »   »   » IPKKND 3 Is All Set To Hit The TV Screens; Shivani Can't Get Over Scorching Scene With Barun!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 is all set to hit the television screens today (July 3). While a few viewers are excited about Barun Sobti's comeback, a few others are still in denial to watch the show as it doesn't have their favourite, Sanaya Irani.

The makers have been keeping the audiences excitement intact by releasing the promos. Recently, the lead actress of the show, Shivani Tomar shared an interesting promo of the show and we must say that you will definitely want to watch more.

Shivani Tomar Sharing the promo, Shivani wrote, "Can't get over this scorching scene with @barunsobtisays. Excited that you guys will be a part of Advay-Chandni's story from next week! Are you guys excited for #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon on 3rd July, 8 pm on @starplus." Fans’ Negative Comments For Shivani Shivani was bashed by the fans as they wanted Sanaya on the show. This didn't go well with Gul Khan, who advised Shivani not to pay heed to the negative comments. Gul Khan’s Advice For Shivani Gul Khan wrote, "Shivani don't let these fools affect u! Just click on their account n see they have zero followers ! That means all have been created just now to spam you ! Best of luck for tom !" Shivani As Chandini Shivani also shared a picture and introduced her character Chandini. She wrote, "She's strong, she's learnt, she's all that you thought she'd never be. Meet Chandni in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. @starplus #1daytogo🎉#chandni." Barun As Advay It has to be recalled that Barun, who plays the role of Advay Singh Raizada wants to take revenge and comes to Allahabad. He meets Chandini, who falls prey to Advay! Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Promo In the promo, Advay is seen entering the house, where he bumps into Chandini. He saves her from falling. Both share an eyelock. Chandini Shocked Chandini is shocked and looks at Advay, while the latter is seen leaving the place with a smile. Well, we must say his smile speaks a lot! Advay & Chandini This shows as to how he purposely bumped into Chandini as he wanted her to notice him! While the background music ‘Rabaa' plays, Advay is seen following Chandini. Advay’s Revenge Drama Advay's eyes are filled with revenge while Chandini is seen worried! The previous promo introduced us to Ritu Shivpuri's character - Indrani (Chandini's mother), who is linked with Advay's past. Indrani Indrani is seen reading a cryptic message that we suppose is sent by Advay. The message says that he knows what she did 16 years ago! On the show, Advay will be seen taking revenge on Indrani, by troubling her daughter Chandini!

Well, Barun's smile in the promo will definitely make every girl's heart skip a beat! We are sure the show too, will impress the viewers.

