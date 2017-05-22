 »   »   » Is Star Plus Giving More Importance To Divyanka Tripathi? Here’s What The Actress Has To Say….

Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye which was not so successful last year, is now often hitting the headlines! Last time, the show couldn't garner much attention or ratings, but this time, the show has secured its place on the TRP charts.

This time, the makers have roped in the most popular celebrity couples, which is why people are interested in the show! Thanks to all 'dramas' on the show. Recently, a viewer felt that Star Plus is giving more importance to Divyanka and Vivek than the other couples on the show. Read on...

Divyanka’s Co-stars Were On The Sets It has to be recalled that Divyanka Tripathi's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actors Karan Patel and Ruhanika Dhawan were on the sets, to support the couple. Divyanka’s In-Laws Were On The Sets Later, her in-laws also visited them on the sets. Recently, she was also in news for missing her steps during the performance. Divyanka’s Fans Were On The Sets In the recent episode, her fans visited the sets. She revealed as to how because of these fans, her fate changed. Divyanka also announced about her biography, that would be written by her fan. Nach Baliye Viewer One of the viewers was upset with all the drama. The viewer took to social media, "@StarPlus @Divyanka_T @vivekdahiya08 In-laws,costars,Dr,fans,reshow messed steps.what's next SP? Maid?Driver?Not Divek's fault but overpromotion of one couple is off putting." Divyanka’s Befitting Reply This message definitely didn't go well with Divyanka, who wrote, "Fans, family, house help, driver, spotboy..Show them our performance? WHY NOT!? We are celebrating life and love here. The more the merrier!" She Further Wrote… "Wish Nach set had a capacity of #5M..Would have loved all my loving fans to be a part of our journey. Warm hugs to those who haven't met us." Sanaya And Mohit This is not all, a few viewers echoed the same thought, especially Sanaya and Mohit Sehgal fans. They took to social media to support the couple. They even started trending "#wesupportMonayaOnNB." MoNaya Fans They felt Sanaya and Mohit are consistent on the show. They are hard workers and have impressed the audiences with just their dancing skills (NO DRAMA)!

Here are some of the tweets....

SaNaYa FaN ✨: plz Be fair with every contestents... no more no less @StarPlus...#wesupportMonayaOnNB.

Charmee: Monaya has reached this far only by hardwork and dedication without any drama or privileges #WeSupportMonayaOnNB @itsmohitsehgal @StarPlus.

SanayaIraniLove ❤‏: #Monaya dont need to call their entire family n staff to show them support😂 We~THEIR FANS R ENUF FOR THEM🤚 #wesupportMonayaOnNB 😎😍🔥💃.

❤️ Anya ❤️‏: #WeSupportMonayaOnNB Monaya never cried..never do fake drama...never insult any other fandoms...They r Sweet and Real ppl who love All.

Rajnandini_Rj‏: #NachBaliye is d only who has been fair until now .. Plz don't lose that @StarPlus.

Well, this is not the first time that the actress has become a topic of discussion among the tweeples. It has to be recalled Divyanka and Vivek's marriage events were extensively covered by the media. Her pre- and post-marriage function pictures went viral on social media. A few of them even thought it was her PR strategy.

One of the tweet said, "#DivyankaTripathi must have spent more on her wedding pr than the actual wedding itself. She is everywhere!"

So, what do you think - Is Star Plus or the Nach Baliye makers giving more importance to Divyanka Tripathi? Hit the comment box to share your views...