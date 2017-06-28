 »   »   » #1YearOfIshqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna & Others Celebrate The Occasion (PICS)

Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz turned one, yesterday (June 27). The show produced under the banner of Gul Khan's 4 Lions Films stars Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, Leenesh Mattoo, Surbhi Chandna, Shernu Parikh and Mansi Srivatsava. It deals with the story of the Oberoi brothers - Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra.

Nakuul Mehta Thanks Fans The team got gifts from their fans. The lead actor of the show Nakuul Mehta shared a few pictures on social networking site and thanked the fans for their love and support. Barun Sobti At The Occasion On the occasion, Barun Sobti, who will be seen in Gul Khan's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, was also seen with the cast of Ishqbaaz. Barun, Surbhi and Nakuul were seen cutting the cake. Leenesh Mattoo On the occasion, Leenesh Mattoo, who plays Rudra spoke to an entertainment website, "I'm not really a nostalgic person, but yes it was a year filled with so many experiences and memorable moments. I have enjoyed the ride till now and looking forward to the future." Leenesh Talks About His Fond Memories He added, "There are many fond memories, I can't really point one. All the ‘bro moments' and my scenes with Dadi have been my most cherished ones." Leenesh Says… Leenesh also talked about the track of the show, "The show is right now having a three month leap post which many exciting things will happen in our lives, the brothers. So stay tuned as the best is yet to come." #1YearOfIshqbaaaz Nakuul shared this picture on Twitter and wrote, "Spreading love since 27th June 2016 AD #1YearOfIshqbaaaz 💥." Surbhi Thanks Fans Surbhi wrote, "#1yearofishqbaaaz was possible cos you'll made it possible for us and i hope this pattern continues..LOVELIES thanks for the constant LOVE💟." Kunal Writes… "And just like that its already been a year... seems like its just started... three cheers to #ishqbaaaz hip hip hurray!!!!"

The show gained immense popularity in the past one year. The team celebrated the occasion by cutting the cake on the sets.

We congratulate the team and wish that the actors and makers continue to entertain the audiences in the same way...

