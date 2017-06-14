 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Completes 300 Episodes; Team Celebrates; Gul Khan Thanks Fans! (See Pictures)

Ishqbaaz has been keeping the audiences engaged with Pinky's drama, and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's separation track.

The fans are upset with the Shivaay and Anika's track, but Gul Khan has promised their 'kidki thod' reunion! Yesterday (June 13), the show completed 300 episodes and the team was seen celebrating the occasion. Read on...

Ishqbaaz Completes 300 Episodes Ishqbaaz team celebrated the completion of 300 episodes by cutting the cake. Nakuul Mehta, who plays the role of Shivaay shared a few pictures on his social media account. Ishqbaaz Team Celebrates The team was showered with cake, chocolates and other gifts from their fans. Nakuul and the team were seen posing with the cake! Ishqbaaz Team Celebrating 300 Episodes Gul Khan also took to social media to thank fans for their support. She shared a video, where Ishqbaaz team was seen celebrating the occasion. Gul Khan Praises The Team She wrote, "Nobody can even begin to imagine the amount of hard work this cast, this crew and these writers have put in IB!" Gul Khan Thanks Fans "Can't thank the fans enough for Thunderous 300! The woods are lovely and deep but we have miles to go before we sleep !This is for everyone whose life has been touched by Ishqbaaaz ❤" Ishqbaaz Leap As we revealed earlier, Shivaay and Anika part ways and the show is all set to take a short leap. A new family will enter the show - Additi Gupta, Ankit Raj and Pubali Sanyal. New Entries On Ishqbaaz Additi Gupta plays a successful business woman and instantly falls in love with Shivaay. Additi's brother Ankit Raj plays an important role in the development of Additi and Shivaay's love story. Pubali Pubali will be seen playing Ankit and Additi's mother. Apparently, her character will be a positive one. Tej Oberoi Create Havoc in ShiVika’s Life According to the latest report, the return of Tej Oberoi will create havoc in Shivaay and Anika's lives as he will be the one who would reveal that Shivaay is an illegitimate child to Shivaay! Tej & Svetlana Returns To Oberoi Mansion! Tej will also get Svetlana with him to the Oberoi Mansion. Both of them will create a lot of problems for the Oberoi family!

Story So Far....

Currently on the show, Anika is worried about her challenge with Pinky. Anika loves Shivaay and doesn't want to leave him, but on the other hand, she doesn't want him to get upset as well.

Anika finally decides to do something so bad that Shivaay would himself throw her out of the house. Even Pinky warns her.

On the other hand, Shivaay is planning something special for Anika to surprise her. He takes care of the food and makes sure that Anika's favourite food is prepared. He also asks his family members to not to reveal this to Anika.

Meanwhile, Jhanvi meets Anika and asks her to tell the truth to Shivaay. But, Anika asks her not to reveal the truth as Shivaay will get hurt.

It has to be recalled that she had also revealed about Shivaay not being the son of Pinky to Om and Rudra. She also requests them not to reveal it to Shivaay!