 »   »   » Ishqbaaz & DBO Spoiler: Rudra & Bhavya To Part Ways; Omkara To Accept Gauri; Baumaa To Exit!

The makers of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi are keeping the audiences engaged with interesting twists on the shows. We had recently reported that the two shows are getting merged.

The merger will bring a lot of twists on the show. Read on to know more...

Anika Tries To Make Shivaay Jealous In the latest episode, we saw how Anika tries to make Shivaay jealous by pretending to call Rohit. She remains successful as well, but doesn't express it to Anika. Anika's Pool Drama Anika challenges Pinky that Shivaay will bring her back to the Oberoi Mansion with all respect. She will be seen testing Shivaay. She fakes falling inside the pool, just to check whether Shivaay saves her or not. To Anika's shock, Shivaay saves her! Rudra’s Birthday Party Also, during the merger of Ishqbaaz and DBO, the viewers will get to see the family members celebrating Rudra's birthday. This birthday celebration will bring the Oberoi brothers together and the audiences will also get to witness Anika and Shivaay's ‘tashan'! Anika & Shivaay’s Tashan Apparently, Bhavya, Anika and Gauri get cakes for Rudra and Shivaay. Rudra cuts Shivaay's cake (brought by Anika). Anika infuriates Shivaay by smearing cake on his face. Cake Fight The cake fight spreads and everyone is seen smearing cake on each other. Daadi too, joins them. She is glad to see the family happy again. Sultan Is Anika’s Father? The twists start after the party as it will be revealed that Sultan is Anika's father, while Kamini plans to take over Oberoi property. Bhavya’s Real Identity Revealed According to the latest spoiler, Bhavya's real identity of being a cop will be revealed to Rudra as she catches Sultan. Rudra will be in shock and when he confronts Bhavya, she behaves in a cold manner. Rudra & Bhavya To Part Ways Bhavya then reveals that she can go to any extent to fulfil her duty to the nation. This hurts Rudra and the duo apparently part ways. Buamaa Exposes Gauri On the other hand, Buamaa reveals to everyone that Gauri is not pregnant and will also try to harm her. But Omkara will rescue Gauri. Baumaa To Exit; Om Accepts Gauri As His Wife After Baumaa's exit, Gauri decides to leave the house. But, Om stops her. He finally accepts Gauri as his wife.

For those who love Buamaa, there is good news as well. Apparently, Buamaa might re-enter the show after 2-3 months!

Sushmita Mukherjee, who shot for her part, was quoted by an entertainment daily as saying, "Yes. I have already shot for my part. It has been a beautiful 4 month journey on the show and I will cherish it for long."

Talking about her comeback, Sushmita said, "Yes, there is a possibility of the same happening, but nothing is concrete as of now."

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...