Ishqbaaz & DBO Spoilers: Shivaay Gets Arrested; Kamini Troubles Priyanka; Gauri Fakes Pregnancy!
The makers of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi are keeping the audiences engaged with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta)-Anika's (Surbhi Chandna) separation and Buamaa-Omkara's tracks. The three months leap has changed the three brothers' lives.
While in Ishqbaaz, Ragini has entered Shivaay's life, in Dil Bole Oberoi, Gauri makes a shocking revelation - her pregnancy. Read on to know the upcoming twists .....
Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Pinky & Ragini Force Shivaay To Forget Anika!
Pinky wants Shivaay to forget Anika completely. She wants Shivaay to marry Ragini, while the latter tries to get closer to him by taking care of him.
Shivaay Is Lost In Anika’s Memories
Ragini asks Shivaay to drink the medicine. Seeing the medicine, Shivaay remembers Anika, as she used to force him to have 'kadaa' when he was ill. He shouts at Ragini to stop by calling her 'Anika'! Immediately, he corrects himself by changing the name to Ragini.
Shivaay Tries To Create Trouble In Anika’s Life
According to the latest spoiler, Shivaay will try to create trouble in Anika's life by buying her house. But, he will be shocked to know that the house already belongs to Samar (Ankit Raj).
Shivaay Gets Arrested
Shivaay will be so angry that he starts destroying the place. To stop Shivaay, the police arrive at the place and get him arrested.
Kamini Troubles Priyanka
On the other hand, Kamini will be seen troubling Priyanka. Apparently, Kamini lies to Ranveer that Priyanaka had not switched off the gas, and because of the smell, she fainted! Ranveer shouts at Priyanka for being irresponsible. (Image source: SBS)
Dil Bole Oberoi Spoiler: Gauri Fakes Her Pregnancy
Meanwhile, Gauri would have lied to the family members that she is pregnant. She apologises for lying about her pregnancy, in front of God!
Bhavya & Gauri Join Hands
At the same time, Bhavya too, joins Gauri. Both the ladies decide to bring Buamaa's truth (that she wants to hurt Omkara) in front of the family.