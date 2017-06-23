 »   »   » Ishqbaaz & DBO Spoilers: Shivaay Gets Arrested; Kamini Troubles Priyanka; Gauri Fakes Pregnancy!

The makers of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi are keeping the audiences engaged with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta)-Anika's (Surbhi Chandna) separation and Buamaa-Omkara's tracks. The three months leap has changed the three brothers' lives.

While in Ishqbaaz, Ragini has entered Shivaay's life, in Dil Bole Oberoi, Gauri makes a shocking revelation - her pregnancy. Read on to know the upcoming twists .....