 »   »   » WATCH VIDEO! Oberoi Special At Top 10 Slot: Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi Cast Thanks Fans

Latest TRP ratings for the week 20 are out. This week, Oberoi Special (Ishqbaaz and its spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi Mahasangam episodes) proved lucky to the makers as the show has made it to the top 10 slot.

It has to be recalled that Ishqbaaz was at the 11th place and Dil Bole Oberoi was at the 19th place, last week. The special episodes have managed to bring both the shows to the 6th place with 2.1 TRP ratings. But, according to the makers, the show has managed to get 2.8 ratings.

Gul Khan shared a video which featured actors of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi thanking fans as the show managed to get good ratings. She wrote, "Ishqbaaz at 3.1 and Dil Boley Oberoi again at 2.5! Thanks to everyone !!!!! Oberoi Special opens at 2.8!!!!"

Ishqbaaz at 3.1 and Dil Boley Oberoi again at 2.5! Thanks to everyone !!!!! Oberoi Special opens at 2.8!!!! A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

The Oberoi special saw Gauri and Omkara's marriage preparations. During the mahasangam episode, a new character 'Bhavya' was introduced in Dil Bole Oberoi. Bhavya's role is played by Mansi Srivastava, who is seen as the love interest of Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo).

Ishqbaaz is popular among the audiences as they love to watch SSO and Anika's 'nhok-jhok wala pyaar'. Currently, on the show, Pinky (Shivaay's mother) has been creating trouble in Anika's life.

Pinky is hell-bent on separating Anika and Shivaay. Her plans against Anika works, as Shivaay starts supporting his mother and doesn't believe Anika!

On the other hand, there have been tensions between Omkara and Gauri.

Well, it has to be seen - how the Oberoi brothers' stories turn out to be because of their lady loves; and will it continue to impress the audiences in the same way?