 »   »   » Ishqbaaz & DBO: Mansi Begins Shooting; Leenesh Shares A Video & Asks Fans To Guess The Song!

We had earlier reported that Mansi Srivastava would be entering Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz. Recently, Nehalaxmi Iyer exited the show. She will be shown leaving the country to pursue her higher studies abroad, which will make way for a new girl (Mansi Srivastava) in Rudra's life.

Mansi has already started shooting as well. Recently, Leenesh Mattoo shared a video, and asked the fans to guess the song. Read on to know more about Mansi's role...

How Does Mansi Meet Rudra? According to the latest spoiler, Mansi will meet Rudra (Leenesh) during the wedding ceremony. Mansi and Leenesh's love story on the show will shape up in the upcoming episodes. Mansi Leenesh shared the video in which he will be seen mesmerised with Mansi's beauty. He will follow her. He also asks the fans to guess the song. Leenesh & Mansi’s ‘Aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ Sharing the video clipping, Leenesh wrote, "Guess the song 😍@dearmansi 😎." Well, with the look of the video, we guess the song ‘Aankhon ki gustakhiyan' from Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Mansi Is Excited About Her Entry Mansi is excited about her role. She was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I am quite excited to meet the new family. Its going to be a new journey for me and I am looking forward to it." Leenesh & Neha It has to be recalled that Leenesh and Neha's pairing was quite popular among the fans. Will the fans accept a new character opposite Leenesh? Mansi Doesn’t Want To Be Compared With Neha Regarding this, Mansi said that she is not looking for any comparisons as her character is different from Neha's role. She added, "Everything is going good right now, and I haven't received anything negative from fans." Mansi Followed DBO & Ishqbaaz? When asked if she followed the show, she said, "Initially I used to watch it, and now I have started following it again, so I am quite aware of the story and the ongoing tracks." Mansi Loves Anika’s Role She added, "I love Anika's (Surbhi Chandana) character and even Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo). It's a funny one. I have met Leenesh and found him sweet and good to talk to." Mansi’s Look On The Show About her looks on the show, Mansi told the entertainment portal, "I think it's going to be more on a simpler side, and I have shot in Indian suit and some nice jewellery. The looks given to the Dil Boley Oberoi characters are to die for." Mansi Requests Fans To Accept Her! Mansi hopes that fans love her character and welcome me with an open mind. She also hopes that they would not spread negativity.

Ishqbaaz & DBO Mahasangam - Story So Far...

Currently, 'Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi' Mahasangam is going on. In the previous episode, we saw how Rudra and Anika incite Gauri to tell more about her. Gauri and Anika will be seen sharing similar habits. Apparently, the duo is touted to be sisters, who were separated during childhood!

On the other hand, Om threatens to expose Gauri's truth in front of the entire family, if she doesn't leave the house!

Meanwhile, Shivaay tries to spy on Nayantara to know who is supporting her in the Oberoi family. Every time he tries to catch the person (Pinky), she escapes!

Nayantara will be seen taking a diamond necklace from Pinky to keep her secret hidden. She then promises Pinky that she will help her throw Anika out of the house!

Shivaay along with Anika, plan to expose Nayantara. Apparently, he arranges for some goons, who ask money from Anika on Nayantara's behalf!

When Anika reveals this to Nayantara, she panics as she owed money to someone. Nayantara asks Anika to help her with the money. But when Anika refuses to help, she goes to Shivaay, who pretends to be busy with the Kulgotra pooja.

Finally, Nayantara will be seen seeking Pinky's help. Anika is shocked to know that Pinky is behind Nayantara's episode! Will Anika tell Shivaay about the same? If at all Anika reveals about Pinky will Shivaay believe Anika?

