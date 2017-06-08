 »   »   » Ishqbaaz & DBO Spoilers: Anika & Tia Join Hands To Expose Pinky; Bhavya Falls In Love With Rudra!

Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi makers are keeping the audiences engaged with the latest twists on the show. Anika and Pinky's challenge on Ishqbaaz, the new girl Bhavya's entry in Rudra's life and Buamaa's tricks in Dil Bole Oberoi, bring new twists in the Oberoi brother's lives.

As we all know, Anika is disturbed with Pinky's 'damkis'. She does not want to leave Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) as she loves him. On the other hand, in Dil Bole Oberoi, Gauri do not want to leave Om and Rudra lies to the family that he and Bhavya are married. Read on...

Om Warns Rudra Om watches television and gets to know about Rudra and Bhavya's ‘karnama'. Om warns Rudra about the criminal. Rudra & Bhavya Rudra tries to make Bhavya comfortable in the Oberoi house. He makes her feels that it's her home. Seeing Rudra's sweet gestures, Bhavya eventually falls in love with him! Gauri & Om On the other hand, Gauri is upset that she has to leave Om. Both of them almost bid goodbye to each other, but Gauri stops to thank Buamaa. Gauri Gets To Know Buamaa’s Shocking Truth Gauri finds a wig in Buamaa's trunk. She also reads ‘Tu Ayega Omkara Jayega' and is shocked. She gets to know that Buamaa wants to kill Om! Buamaa Wants Gauri & Om To Marry! Meanwhile, Buamaa tries to attempt suicide to emotionally blackmail Omkara. She asks Om to marry Gauri and he agrees. Gauri is shocked! Anika Makes Shivaay Angry In the upcoming episodes of Ishqbaaz, Anika will try to provoke Shivaay. Apparently, Pinky insults her by gifting a heavy necklace to Gauri, and giving a lighter one to Anika. Pinky To Apologise To Anika! Shivaay apologises for Pinky's behaviour, but Anika asks Shivaay to make Pinky apologise and leaves the room. Anika’s Plan Backfires! Although Shivaay is shocked with Anika's strange behaviour, surprisingly, he would ask Pinky to apologise to Anika. Thus, Anika's plan backfires! Anika To Take Tia’s Help We saw how Anika reaches out Tia for help to expose Pinky. Tia also promises to help Anika as a return favour (Anika had reunited Tia and Dushyant). Anika & Tia Join Hands To Expose Pinky! According to the spoiler, to know about Pinky's secret, Tia will enter the Oberoi mansion in the disguise of a maid! Will Anika and Tia be able to expose Pinky?

Story So Far....

In Ishqbaaz, Anika goes missing during Sangeet and everyone is worried. Pinky thinks whether Anika has left the house as she had challenged her!

Just when Shivaay was going to search for Anika, she surprises everyone by entering the house with Gauri. Later, Shivaay will be seen getting romantic with Anika and reminding her about his first night plan! Anika blushes, while Pinky disturbs her by warning Anika!

Meanwhile, everybody praises Gauri for her beauty. Omkara too, looks on! Gauri sees the officials watching them and get closer to Om.