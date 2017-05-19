 »   »   » Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi TWIN SPOILERS: Saumya Leaves Rudra; Anika & Gauri Meet For The First Time

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Star Plus' trending shows, Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi are successful
in keeping the audiences intrigued with its latest twists and
turns. The shows have never failed to amaze the viewers.
In Ishqbaaz, Pinky manages to exchange the DNA test reports to
make Shivaay and Anika believe that, Nayantara is indeed the
biological mother of Anika. On the other hand, Nayantara has
kidnapped Sahil and he is forced to accept her as Anika's
mother.
In Dil Bole Oberoi, Omkara and Gauri are seen posing as a
much-in-love couple in front on Svetlana in order to find proofs
against her and oust her from the Oberoi mansion. In reality,
Omkara hates Gauri and does not leave a single chance to taunt her.
Check out the latest spoilers of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole
Oberoi below...
Ishqbaaz-DBO Integration
Episodes
As we had reported earlier, Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi will
have an integration episode from 22 May to 26 May. Viewers will get
to see some interesting sequences in the episodes, which will be a
turning point in the storyline.
Saumya To Leave Rudra
Nehalaxmi Iyer who plays the role of Saumya has quit the show.
Her exit sequence will be shown during the integration episodes. As
per the reports, Saumya will be shown leaving the country to pursue
her higher studies abroad, which will make way for a new girl
(Mansi Srivastava) in Rudra's life.
Nehalaxmi's Statement
When a leading entertainment portal contacted Nehalaxmi, she
confirmed the news by saying that, "Yes, my character will make an
exit from the show. I am really going to miss the whole shoot and
cast. After we pack up, I do not feel like going home as this show
is very close to my heart."
Anika & Gauri's First
Meeting
Viewers are waiting to witness the first meeting between Anika
and Gauri. For the uninitiated, the duo are touted to be sisters,
who were separated during childhood. If reports are to be believed,
Anika and Gauri will come face-to-face with each other during the
maha episodes!
A Special Bond
If reports are to be believed, both Anika and Gauri will sense a
special connection between them from their very first meeting.
Furthermore, Anika will start geting clues about her childhood.
Will Anika and Gauri realize that they are sisters? Will Anika and
Gauri's past be revealed? Keep Guessing!
Anika & Gauri
How excited are you about the upcoming tracks of both the shows?
Share your views in the comment box below.
Stay glued to this space for more updates....
