 »   »   » Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi TWIN SPOILERS: Saumya Leaves Rudra; Anika & Gauri Meet For The First Time

Star Plus' trending shows, Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi are successful in keeping the audiences intrigued with its latest twists and turns. The shows have never failed to amaze the viewers.

In Ishqbaaz, Pinky manages to exchange the DNA test reports to make Shivaay and Anika believe that, Nayantara is indeed the biological mother of Anika. On the other hand, Nayantara has kidnapped Sahil and he is forced to accept her as Anika's mother.

In Dil Bole Oberoi, Omkara and Gauri are seen posing as a much-in-love couple in front on Svetlana in order to find proofs against her and oust her from the Oberoi mansion. In reality, Omkara hates Gauri and does not leave a single chance to taunt her. Check out the latest spoilers of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi below...

Ishqbaaz-DBO Integration Episodes As we had reported earlier, Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi will have an integration episode from 22 May to 26 May. Viewers will get to see some interesting sequences in the episodes, which will be a turning point in the storyline. Saumya To Leave Rudra Nehalaxmi Iyer who plays the role of Saumya has quit the show. Her exit sequence will be shown during the integration episodes. As per the reports, Saumya will be shown leaving the country to pursue her higher studies abroad, which will make way for a new girl (Mansi Srivastava) in Rudra's life. Nehalaxmi's Statement When a leading entertainment portal contacted Nehalaxmi, she confirmed the news by saying that, "Yes, my character will make an exit from the show. I am really going to miss the whole shoot and cast. After we pack up, I do not feel like going home as this show is very close to my heart." Anika & Gauri's First Meeting Viewers are waiting to witness the first meeting between Anika and Gauri. For the uninitiated, the duo are touted to be sisters, who were separated during childhood. If reports are to be believed, Anika and Gauri will come face-to-face with each other during the maha episodes! A Special Bond If reports are to be believed, both Anika and Gauri will sense a special connection between them from their very first meeting. Furthermore, Anika will start geting clues about her childhood. Will Anika and Gauri realize that they are sisters? Will Anika and Gauri's past be revealed? Keep Guessing! Anika & Gauri Will Anika and Gauri realize that they are sisters? Will Anika and Gauri's past be revealed? Keep Guessing!

